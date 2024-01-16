SABC 2 and GCIS launches AFP social reality programme for citizens

SABC 2, in partnership with the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) department, is launching a 13-part Advertiser Funded Programme (AFP) Citizens Connect.

The social reality programme, featuring government content, and hosted by broadcast journalist and TV host Busisiwe Gumede will broadcast on Thursdays at 8:30 pm from 18 January 2024 on SABC 2 with repeats on Fridays from 12:00 pm to 12:30 pm and it will be available on the SABC Plus streaming platform.

It re-enactments and discussions on matters that affect communities in South Africa such as Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF), anti-corruption and the Economic Recovery and Reconstruction Plan (ERRP).

Citizens Connect encourages active citizenry, inspiring change while informing and profiling government programmes.

— SABC_2 (@SABC_2) January 16, 2024

The government has encouraged South Africans to follow all 13 episodes of the AFP.

“We call on all South Africans across all spheres of life to follow and tune into SABC 2 from Thursday, 18 January – 11 April 2024 at 8:30 pm, to follow and engage on the 13 episodes of Citizens Connect, which will significantly touch on various interventions and experiences of citizens with government on issues that are essential to their lives,” says acting director general of GCIS, Nomonde Mnukwa.

“Through storytelling and engaging content, we aspire to inspire a collective shift towards an informed and engaged society,” adds Nomonde Mnukwa.

Jacqui Hlongwane, programme manager of SABC 2, says, “Citizens Connect aims to make important connections by bringing government closer and more accessible to its citizens by fostering dialogue and conversation around critical matters that affect people and communities.

“The show also aims to hold government accountable to its citizens in terms of delivery of services, dissemination of critical information and the opening up of opportunities to fight the triple challenges of poverty, inequality and unemployment.”