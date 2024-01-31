Radisson Hotel Group expands Tim Cordon's role to include SEAP region

Global hospitality leader, Radisson Hotel Group has announced the promotion of Tim Cordon, adding South East Asia Pacific (SEAP) regions to his current role as chief operating officer for the Middle East and Africa (MEA). This strategic move aligns with the Group's goal to utilise internal leadership expertise, fostering continued growth in its rapidly expanding markets.

Tim Cordon, chief operating officer, Radisson Hotel Group

Based in Dubai, Cordon has been instrumental in steering the MEA region towards remarkable growth and success. With this promotion, Cordon will also take the helm of the SEAP region, bringing his wealth of experience and strategic insight to one of the Group's fastest-growing areas. Under his leadership, the SEAP region, with over 60 hotels currently in operation or under development, is set for substantial expansion, reflecting the Group's focus on increasing its presence in key growth markets.

The MEA region has grown robustly, with more than 45 hotels opening in the last three years under Cordon's guidance. Presently, it boasts 160 hotels either in operation or in the development phase, underscoring its critical contribution to the Group's growth strategy.

Cordon's leadership team, comprising key departments such as HR, F&B, revenue, and procurement, are also based in Dubai and have extended their expertise to include the SEAP region. This strategic concentration of leadership in Dubai facilitates a unified response to the dynamic needs of both areas.

Strategic direction for 2024

Adding to the significance of Dubai as a central hub for Radisson Hotel Group's operations, the city hosted the latest annual General Manager meeting at the end of last year, where more than 200 general managers and leadership representatives from the Middle East, Africa, and Europe attended to plan the strategic direction for 2024.

This event underscored Dubai's pivotal role in the Group's strategic planning and operational execution, further highlighting the importance of Cordon and his team's Dubai base in driving the Group's ambitions forward. The importance of Dubai is also underlined by the expansion of the Dubai-based office to almost double in size thanks to the region's accelerated growth.

"I am excited to expand my leadership role to include the SEAP region, working closely with my team to leverage our combined expertise and drive our growth strategy forward," said Tim Cordon. "With our solid foundation in MEA and the huge potential in SEAP, I am confident in our ability to achieve significant milestones and strengthen our market presence."