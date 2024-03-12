Industries

    Prebo Digital earns Google Premier Partner Status 2024 – 3 years in a row

    Issued by Prebo Digital
    12 Mar 2024
    Prebo Digital, a leading performance marketing agency in South Africa, is proud to announce its continued designation, for a third year in a row, as a Google Premier Partner for 2024. This highly sought-after recognition signifies Prebo Digital's exceptional skill in delivering outstanding results for clients leveraging Google Ads.
    "Being recognised as a Google Premier Partner once again is a true privilege," said Timo Dinkelman, CEO of Prebo Digital. "This distinction positions us among an exclusive group, with only 3% of Google Partners achieving this prestigious status. It's a powerful validation of the unwavering commitment and expertise our team brings to the table, consistently exceeding expectations and driving exceptional outcomes for our valued clients."

    Dinkelman, a former Google representative himself, further expressed his gratitude, stating: "We are immensely thankful to our clients for their trust and partnership. Their continued support empowers us to make strategic investments in our team and technology, ensuring we stay ahead of the curve in the dynamic digital marketing landscape. As a Google Premier Partner, we are excited to leverage our in-depth knowledge and resources to deliver even greater results for our clients throughout 2024 and beyond."

    Beyond Recognition

    Earning Google Premier Partner status is more than a mere acknowledgement. It represents Prebo Digital's dedication to several key areas:

    Unparalleled expertise: Prebo Digital boasts a team of Google Ads-certified professionals who possess the comprehensive knowledge and experience needed to navigate the intricacies of the platform and optimise campaigns for maximum impact.

    Data-driven strategies: The team prioritises data-driven decision-making, meticulously analysing campaign, creative, and website performance to identify areas for improvement and continuously refine strategies for optimal full-funnel results.

    Transparency and communication: Prebo values open communication, keeping clients informed of campaign progress, key performance metrics and actionable insights through regular reporting and clear explanations, fostering a collaborative and trusting partnership.

    Client focus: The company places client success at the forefront of everything they do. The agency tailors its strategies to each client's unique needs and goals, ensuring their specific objectives are met and exceeded.

    Start with Prebo Digital

    Partner with Prebo Digital for a unique blend of innovation and efficiency to craft exceptional solutions that deliver tangible results. As a Google Premier Partner, Prebo Digital possesses the expertise and resources to help businesses of all sizes maximise their return on investment through Google Ads, propelling them towards achieving their digital marketing goals. Get in touch today and learn about all our services.

    Let's do Biz