Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Ninety9centsHeineken BeveragesTDMCPareto LimitedM&C Saatchi AbelOnPoint PRQuickEasy SoftwareDentsuEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Retail News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Weekly Update EP:01 Khaya Sithole , MK Election Ruling, ANC Funding, IFP Resurgence & More

Weekly Update EP:01 Khaya Sithole , MK Election Ruling, ANC Funding, IFP Resurgence & More

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Powerful partnerships are driving the innovation economy

    19 Apr 2024
    19 Apr 2024
    As the digital landscape continues its rapid evolution, businesses are transitioning from resource-based models to innovation-centric frameworks. Within this reimagined scenario, strategic partnerships have emerged as influential drivers, reshaping the operational landscape of companies and fostering growth.
    Alex Wörz, CEO at Mr D. Image supplied
    Alex Wörz, CEO at Mr D. Image supplied

    Referred to as the partnership economy, this transformative approach has not only spurred impressive growth and innovation but has also played a pivotal role in propelling economic advancement. Its impact extends beyond individual companies, creating a ripple effect that benefits the entire economic ecosystem.

    A standout example is the successful collaboration between Mr D, a food delivery platform, and Pick n Pay, one of South Africa's largest supermarket chains.

    Initially launched in October 2022 with a limited number of stores, the collaboration swiftly expanded, reaching over 300 stores within a year. The success of this partnership is attributed to Pick n Pay's extensive store network and product offerings combined with Mr D's 2.5 million active customer base and a robust fleet of 15,000 scooters for efficient delivery.

    Beyond the economic impact, the partnership economy facilitates the expansion and diversification of business offerings.

    Alex Wörz, CEO at Mr D, emphasises the essence of partnership, stating, "Partnerships are about multiple parties bringing their strengths to the table. The fit between Mr D and Pick n Pay lies in each party contributing what they excel at, creating synergies that wouldn't be achievable independently. There are many ways that businesses can enter into a partnership economy that is mutually beneficial. In this instance combining a food delivery platform with a network of local stores creates a one-stop-shop for South Africans' grocery needs."

    Wörz further underscores the broader implications of the partnership economy, especially for brick-and-mortar stores entering e-commerce. He emphasises that businesses need not overhaul their operating models but can take gradual steps into e-commerce by embracing innovation, advanced technology across platforms and leveraging existing supply chain and distribution models.

    In addition to collaboration, technology plays a pivotal role in scalability. Platforms like Mr D consolidate consumer bases, providing technology that enables businesses to list products, making them discoverable. Logistics, driven by algorithms and technology, ensures efficient delivery in diverse geographies.

    Looking ahead, Wörz, envisions that innovations in technology, including more seamless integration between online and offline will make shopping and the product discovery journeys more user-friendly, convenient, and cost-effective for South African consumers who are increasingly finding themselves both time- and cash-strapped.

    Wörz closes stating that, ‘"the partnership economy is not just a trend but a transformative force shaping the future of businesses, and as the market comprehends its trajectory, the momentum towards collaboration and innovation shows no signs of slowing down."

    Read more: collaborative partnerships, Pick n Pay, Mr D, strategic partnerships, Alex Wörz
    NextOptions

    Related

    Reaching the township shopper where they shop
    BrandrightReaching the township shopper where they shop
    Pick n Pay introduces domestic money transfer service
    Pick n Pay introduces domestic money transfer service
    8 Apr 2024
    What are SA shoppers spending money on in 2024?
    What are SA shoppers spending money on in 2024?
    8 Apr 2024
    Pick n Pay Clothing partners with Sari for Change
    Pick n Pay Clothing partners with Sari for Change
    25 Mar 2024
    Pick n Pay rewards customers for recycling
    Pick n Pay rewards customers for recycling
    20 Mar 2024
    A new legacy of convenience and community begins at Barlow Park
    CatchwordsA new legacy of convenience and community begins at Barlow Park
    Pick n Pay files for liquidation of franchisee&#x2019;s stores
    Pick n Pay files for liquidation of franchisee’s stores
    29 Feb 2024
    Pick n Pay board approves capital raise
    Pick n Pay board approves capital raise
    23 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz