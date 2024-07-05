Marketing & Media trends
Pnet Job Market Trends Report - June 2024
The monthly report reviews local hiring activity as well as regional job trends. In each edition we take a look at the jobs and job sectors that have been most in demand over the previous month. We also provide snapshots of specific job sectors, unpacking useful demographic data to guide recruiters in their recruitment planning and to give job seekers a view on what is hot and happening in the local job market.
Every edition includes a special feature unpacking relevant topics of interest. In the latest report, Pnet explores ‘Youth Mobility’ in terms of how open young South African jobseekers are to working abroad.
The findings of the Decoding Global Talent analysis, published in March 2024, revealed interesting mobility trends comparing global and regionals preferences, views and expectations on the topic of working abroad. The findings clearly show that young professionals are the most mobile across the world.
Download the full report here.
