Ford SA factory hit by Numsa strike amid bonus row

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) today, 4 July, has begun its strike at Ford South Africa's plant in Silverton after issuing a 48-hour notice of intention to do so.

An unrelated image to the Numsa strike at the Ford SA plant | Source: Unsplash

Numsa said it is striking because Ford South Africa has allegedly not shared its profit with its workers through bonuses. Ford Global had a gross profit of $25bn in the past financial year, according to Numsa.

A conciliation between the two was held at CCMA offices in Pretoria on 11 June, which was unsuccessful. Numsa stated no agreement was reached because Ford South Africa allegedly deemed their demands 'impermissible'.

"Ford is a multinational which is capacitated to build about 720 cars per day. They can definitely afford some kind of bonus. We reject their reasons and justifications for refusing to share the profit with workers," Numsa said.

Irvin Jim, Numsa general secretary, said Ford Global's gross profit over a period of four years is more than $90bn dollars, citing Mactrotrends as a source.

The Citizen reported that Duduzile Nxele, Ford SA media liaison, said Ford requested non-striking employees work from home for the duration of the strike.

“Ford has a long-term commitment to South Africa and has invested heavily in its operations and local employees. Regrettably, production disruptions have a profound impact on South Africa’s economy and global reputation as a place to do business,” the car manufacturer said.

It also hopes that its employees will return to work as soon as possible.