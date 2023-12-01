Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

JNPRSumitomo DunlopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Manufacturing & Parts News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Ford SA factory hit by Numsa strike amid bonus row

    Imran SalieBy Imran Salie
    4 Jul 2024
    4 Jul 2024
    The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) today, 4 July, has begun its strike at Ford South Africa's plant in Silverton after issuing a 48-hour notice of intention to do so.
    An unrelated image to the Numsa strike at the Ford SA plant | Source:
    An unrelated image to the Numsa strike at the Ford SA plant | Source: Unsplash

    Numsa said it is striking because Ford South Africa has allegedly not shared its profit with its workers through bonuses. Ford Global had a gross profit of $25bn in the past financial year, according to Numsa.

    A conciliation between the two was held at CCMA offices in Pretoria on 11 June, which was unsuccessful. Numsa stated no agreement was reached because Ford South Africa allegedly deemed their demands 'impermissible'.

    "Ford is a multinational which is capacitated to build about 720 cars per day. They can definitely afford some kind of bonus. We reject their reasons and justifications for refusing to share the profit with workers," Numsa said.

    Irvin Jim, Numsa general secretary, said Ford Global's gross profit over a period of four years is more than $90bn dollars, citing Mactrotrends as a source.

    Local Ford boss joins VW in concerns about justifying business presence in SA
    Local Ford boss joins VW in concerns about justifying business presence in SA

      1 Dec 2023

    The Citizen reported that Duduzile Nxele, Ford SA media liaison, said Ford requested non-striking employees work from home for the duration of the strike.

    “Ford has a long-term commitment to South Africa and has invested heavily in its operations and local employees. Regrettably, production disruptions have a profound impact on South Africa’s economy and global reputation as a place to do business,” the car manufacturer said.

    It also hopes that its employees will return to work as soon as possible.

    Read more: Numsa, National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa, Ford South Africa, Imran Salie
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Imran Salie

    Bizcommunity Editor: Automotive, Entrepreneurship, Education

      Related

      #YouthMonth: Kyle Percival's rise from adversity to co-owning a sportswear brand
      #YouthMonth: Kyle Percival's rise from adversity to co-owning a sportswear brand
       28 Jun 2024
      #YouthMonth: Thamsanqa Tembani, the young leader driving change at Isuzu South Africa
      #YouthMonth: Thamsanqa Tembani, the young leader driving change at Isuzu South Africa
       27 Jun 2024
      Image source: KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA from
      Unions are only allowed to represent eligible members - ConCourt rules
      26 Jun 2024
      Ford introduces new Transit Custom in SA, targeting LCV market growth
      Ford introduces new Transit Custom in SA, targeting LCV market growth
       24 Jun 2024
      #YouthMonth: How Zaio founder built a coding school from scratch
      #YouthMonth: How Zaio founder built a coding school from scratch
       19 Jun 2024
      Cape Town left off 2025 Formula E calendar: Here's why
      Cape Town left off 2025 Formula E calendar: Here's why
       13 Jun 2024
      SA economy reels from automotive industry decline
      SA economy reels from automotive industry decline
       7 Jun 2024
      Ford SA builds 1 millionth Ranger bakkie at Silverton factory
      Ford SA builds 1 millionth Ranger bakkie at Silverton factory
      6 Jun 2024
      More industry news

      Next
      Let's do Biz