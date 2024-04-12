Official Creative Circle podcast Talking in Creative Circles launches

Talking in Creative Circles Source: © Iono The Creative Circle NPO has launched its official podcast

Produced in partnership with Kagiso Radio Media, the podcast features conversations with a diverse lineup of prominent industry figures on exploring the facets of creativity in the dynamic world of advertising.

The inaugural first episode, Best of 2023, offers a retrospective look at the most impactful and creative ads of 2023.

The episode is joined by guest hosts Carl Willoughby, the chief creative officer of TBWA\Hunt Lascaris (and newly appointed Creative Circle chairperson) alongside Sibusiso Sitole, cofounder and chief creative officer of The Odd Number and Roanna Williams, the chief creative officer of Boundless.

"We are excited to launch Talking in Creative Circles as the official podcast of the Creative Circle," says Willoughby. "We invite our audience to join us on this exciting journey as we explore engaging content that reflects the vibrant spirit of our industry."

Promoting creativity

As a force in promoting creativity in the South African advertising industry, the Creative Circle is committed to fostering dialogue, sharing insights, and celebrating the innovative spirit that drives creativity forward.

The podcast is an extension of this, offering listeners a platform to delve deeper into the latest trends, success stories, and thought-provoking discussions shaping the advertising landscape.

Listeners are encouraged to share their suggestions and feedback by emailing info@creativecircle.co.za.

Stay tuned and subscribe to the podcast on your favourite streaming platforms (Apple/ Spotify) to stay connected with the latest updates from the Creative Circle.

Additionally, the Creative Circle will include announcements about the podcast as part of its newsletter.

For more information about the Creative Circle and its initiatives, visit its website.