Nomzamo Mbatha and Africanbank form unique partnership

Actress and TV personality Nomzamo Mbatha has formed a unique partnership with Africanbank that encompasses a brand ambassadorship and a commercial element.

Image supplied. Actress and TV personality Nomzamo Mbatha, and Africanbank have formed a unique partnership that sees the creation and launch of a Mbatha Empower Her account

The commercial element will see the actress introduce her own branded products in the market, and the creation and launch of a Nomzamo Mbatha Empower Her account.

Though the account will not necessarily exclude men, it will unlock certain key benefits for women, such as legal help desk for issues related to GBV, a health desk, investment opportunities and savings pockets for female entrepreneurs, and access to women empowerment events, among other features.

Details on the development and benefits of the Empower Her account will be released at a later date.

Values that resonant

“As Africanbank, our partnership with Nomzamo transcends that of her celebrity status as we do not merely view her as a brand ambassador or influencer, but rather as a partner with whom we can create a meaningful commercial relationship,” says Sbusiso Kumalo, Africanbank's group chief marketing officer.

Reflecting on her decision to collaborate with Africanbank, Mbatha, says, "I see parallels between the Africanbank journey and mine. Just as I have transcended humble beginnings to make a global impact, Africanbank has evolved to become a symbol of financial empowerment.”

This partnership dovetails neatly with Africanbank’s belief in inclusivity in banking and empowering those on the margins of the economic playing field.

“We are determined to back the audacity of South Africa’s go-getters and support them on their journeys to success,” says Kumalo

“The vision of an Africanbank for the people, by the people, serving the people, was born from the need to financially empower those excluded from mainstream financial services.

“That vision remains our inspiration, six decades after it was first mooted. Through Nomzamo, we hope to introduce that vision to a new generation.

“We want them to know that whatever their path to success looks like, Africanbank will back them every step of the way,” explains Kumalo.

The essence of audacity

Mbatha's narrative underscores the essence of audacity and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

“We’re very excited to be partnering with Nomzamo. In the discussions we have had with her, it is evident that our values resonate with her,” says Kumalo.

Mbatha's advocacy for humanitarian causes and her achievements in the entertainment industry make her a natural fit for Africanbank, a brand deeply committed to backing individuals and communities and helping them to thrive.

As a UN Global Goodwill Ambassador and the founder of the Nomzamo Lighthouse Foundation, she has been a champion of human rights and a beacon of support for marginalised communities – a mission that resonates with Africanbank's dedication to promoting economic inclusivity and empowering individuals, businesses, and communities to realise their aspirations.

“Her dedication to uplifting and empowering communities aligns seamlessly with our mission to foster economic inclusivity and financial empowerment,” adds Kumalo.

The actress has enjoyed international acclaim in Hollywood films and recently graced local TV screens in the hit series Shaka Ilembe.

“She is a young star who has made her mark on the global stage by harnessing her audacity to believe. She represents the exciting potential inherent in our country.

TVC featuring Mbatha

Africanbank also recently unveiled its brand identity revamp, featuring a new logo and a campaign message stating Africanbank backs you.

The brand revamp will culminate in a new TV commercial featuring Mbatha and seeks to entrench Africanbank’s positioning as an aspirational brand for young professionals.