    New Africanbank CI reflects its journey of transformation

    14 May 2024
    14 May 2024
    Africanbank has refreshed its corporate identity (CI) with a revamped logo and new campaign message, "Africanbank backs you".
    Image supplied. Africanbank has unveiled its revamped logo with its new campaign message, &quot;Africanbank backs you&quot;
    Image supplied. Africanbank has unveiled its revamped logo with its new campaign message, "Africanbank backs you"

    The refresh is part of the bank's Excelerate25 strategy launched in 2021.

    As such the transformation is not merely cosmetic; it reflects the bank's unwavering dedication to its core values and the communities it serves.

    Africanbank group chief marketing officer Sbusiso Kumalo says: "Brand upgrades are more than just a fresh coat of paint; they are a strategic investment in staying connected to our audience, adapting to market changes and reinforcing our brand's values and promises. They signal our commitment to innovation and customer experience."

    African Bank launches women-focused entrepreneurial development programme
    African Bank launches women-focused entrepreneurial development programme

    17 Aug 2023

    Progress and inclusivity

    The logo – a symbol of Africanbank's commitment to progress and inclusivity - design echoes the bank's rich heritage, signifying resilience, innovation and the power of audacity.

    It encapsulates the journey of Africanbank from its audacious inception in 1975 to its present-day status as a symbol of financial empowerment.

    "This transformation is particularly significant for Africanbank at this time as we prepare for our listing and continue our journey of growth. It represents a strategic investment in our brand's future and captures the attention of new audiences,” continues Kumalo.

    Source: Supplied. African Bank chief executive officer, Kennedy Bungane.
    African Bank welcomes Grindrod Bank into its fold

    13 Oct 2022

    Expanded reach and impact

    It also represents the amalgamation of three banks – Africanbank, Grindrod Bank and Ubank – into one brand, with a new look and feel.

    Over the past 18 months, Africanbank has made significant strides in expanding its reach and impact within the financial landscape.

    The acquisitions of Grindrod Bank and Ubank have not only bolstered the bank's balance sheet, but also signalled a strategic shift towards a more diversified financial ecosystem.

    "As Africanbank continues to pave the way for a brighter financial future, this audacious transformation highlights its focus on being a force for positive change, driving economic inclusivity and empowering individuals and businesses to thrive,” says Kumalo.

    Source: Supplied. African Bank chief executive officer, Kennedy Bungane.
    R600m to be paid to funders of legacy African Bank

    11 Apr 2024

    Remembering founder Dr Sam Motsuenyane

    Kumalo paid tribute to the Bank founder, Dr Sam Motsuenyane, who passed away recently.

    "We celebrate this growth at a time of sadness as we remember our founder Dr Sam Motsuenyane. His triumph in establishing South Africa's first black bank was a victory for us all and his story remains a source of inspiration.

    "As we mourn the loss of this extraordinary man, we celebrate his many contributions to the country.

    “As Africanbank, we have vowed to honour his legacy by ensuring that his vision of a bank for the people, by the people, serving the people will be realised."

