NamibRand Nature Reserve awarded Africa’s first Wilderness Quiet Park status

Quiet Parks International (QPI) has awarded NamibRand Nature Reserve in Namibia the title of Africa’s First Wilderness Quiet Park. This recognition highlights the reserve's efforts to preserve its natural environment, offering a peaceful retreat for wildlife and visitors.

An oasis of conservation in Namibia

Located in the heart of southwestern Namibia, NamibRand Nature Reserve covers over 200,000 hectares of breathtaking landscape and serves as a sanctuary for the unique ecology of the southwest Namib Desert. The reserve shares a border with the Namib-Naukluft National Park and the NamibSand Sea World Heritage Site, adding to its critical role in protecting biodiversity and supporting seasonal wildlife migration routes.

Beyond its ecological importance, NamibRand is internationally renowned for its unparalleled darkness, offering one of the best stargazing experiences in the world. In May 2012, the International Dark Sky Association recognised NamibRand as a Gold Tier International Dark Sky Reserve, highlighting its commitment to preserving the natural nocturnal environment.

Commitment to responsible tourism

Since 1994, NamibRand has championed responsible tourism. To protect the fragile ecosystem, the reserve limits guest accommodations to one bed per 1,000 hectares, while minimising infrastructural development in its designated wilderness areas. This approach has contributed to the long-term sustainability of the reserve.

Nils Odendaal, CEO of NamibRand Nature Reserve, expressed his pride in receiving this recognition: “We are thrilled to be recognized as Africa’s first Wilderness Quiet Park. This accolade underscores our dedication to preserving the tranquillity of NamibRand and promoting responsible tourism practices. We hope this designation will inspire others to appreciate and conserve our natural world.”

Matt Mikkelsen, executive director of Wilderness Quiet Parks, emphasised the broader significance of the award: “This award reinforces NamibRand’s commitment to preserving its natural soundscape and wilderness character. By promoting awareness of natural sounds, NamibRand encourages reverence for its ecosystems and fosters a deeper connection to nature.”

Capturing the sound of silence

Field recordist Edward Alant shared his experience at NamibRand and the meaning behind the award: "NamibRand - the land of red dunes and fairy circles. I was mesmerized by the peace and tranquillity of the ever-changing landscape during my time at NamibRand.

"The dunes are alive and moving - recording in the desert gives you an appreciation of the complex challenges faced by so many reserves across the African continent. When I listen to the recordings, I can relive the moments, of walking through the deep sand, setting up my recorder in an Acacia tree, and taking a few minutes to listen...

"A Wilderness Quiet Park Award symbolizes the effort expended by the owners and management of NamibRand to preserve the integrity of the natural ecosystem. I was privileged to spend a few days with the NamibRand Team and highly recommend anyone considering NamibRand as a destination.”