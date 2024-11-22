Minor Hotels launches its first Zimbabwe property near Victoria Falls

Minor Hotels has announced its first property in Zimbabwe, the Anantara Stanley & Livingstone Victoria Falls Hotel. This marks a debut in the country for both Minor Hotels and its luxury brand, Anantara Hotels & Resorts.

The new hotel complements the Royal Livingstone Victoria Falls Zambia Hotel by Anantara, offering luxury stays on both sides of the Zambezi River near Victoria Falls.

Expanding Anantara’s African portfolio

Becoming the seventh Anantara property in Africa, Anantara Stanley & Livingstone Victoria Falls Hotel will join the portfolio on 1 December. This milestone will be followed by the launch of Anantara Kafue River Tented Camp in Zambia in mid-2025, marking Minor Hotels' continued expansion and commitment to delivering pioneering hospitality across Africa.

Set within a picturesque conservation area just 15 minutes from Victoria Falls, the hotel offers an exclusive experience with 16 all-suite accommodations, including family-friendly configurations. Guests can enjoy gourmet dining in scenic settings, a relaxing garden pool, and complimentary Wi-Fi.

Gateway to adventure

The hotel provides easy access to Victoria Falls, a Unesco World Heritage Site, with activities ranging from Devil’s Pool swims and zip-lining to wildlife safaris and rhino conservation experiences at the nearby private game reserve.

Complimentary transfers and concierge-organised adventures also ensure a seamless and memorable stay.

"We are excited to announce the addition of a second Anantara property at Victoria Falls, showcasing our dedication to growing our luxury Anantara brand in Africa," comments Dillip Rajakarier, CEO of Minor Hotels and Group CEO of parent company Minor International.

"An elegant boutique hotel in a strategic location close to one of Southern Africa’s most iconic attractions, Anantara Stanley & Livingstone Victoria Falls Hotel embodies our commitment to deliver peerless hospitality and distinctive experiences in the world’s most desirable locations."

Anantara’s global footprint

Anantara Hotels & Resorts boasts a portfolio of over 50 properties spanning Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the Indian Ocean, and Africa, with plans for expansion into new destinations like Saudi Arabia and Brazil.

Minor Hotels currently operates 27 hotels and resorts in nine countries in Africa, across its Anantara, Avani, NH and Elewana Collection brands, including Avani Victoria Falls Resort in Zambia, the closest hotel to the Falls, and NH Johannesburg Sandton Hotel which launched earlier this year representing the brand's debut on the continent.