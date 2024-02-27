Industries

    Maynardville Open Air Theatre commits to sustainability initiatives

    27 Feb 2024
    Maynardville Open Air Theatre has long been cherished for its cultural offerings and outdoor performances. However, in recent years, there has been a growing awareness of the environmental impact of large-scale events. In response to this, Maynardville Open Air Theatre has taken significant steps towards running a more sustainable festival, recognising the importance of preserving the planet while continuing to entertain audiences.
    Source:
    Source: https://maynardville.co.za/

    This year, Maynardville Open Air Theatre has reinforced its commitment to sustainability by partnering with OKJA Milk as the official milk partner for the festival.

    “OKJA Milk, a plant-based alternative to traditional dairy products, aligns perfectly with the theatre’s eco-friendly ethos,” says Rauen Venter, director of OpenAirCollective. “The decision to promote plant-based milk is not only beneficial for the environment but also for public health. Plant-based alternatives like OKJA Milk require fewer resources to produce and produce fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional dairy products. By making this option readily available and affordable, Maynardville Open Air Theatre is empowering attendees to make environmentally conscious choices without compromising on taste or quality.”

    The festival also forged a partnership with React as their official recycling partner. This collaboration aims to minimise the amount of waste generated from festivalgoers and divert it from landfills. React stands out for its commitment to providing ethical and accessible recycling services to underserved communities in Cape Town.

    Unlike traditional recycling programs, React engages waste reclaimers from local areas to assist in collecting and sorting recyclable materials. This approach not only reduces waste but also provides economic opportunities for individuals in marginalized communities. By purchasing recycled waste from waste reclaimers, React ensures that they have a means to earn a livelihood while contributing to environmental conservation efforts.

    “Our partnership with React reflects our dedication to sustainability beyond the confines of the festival grounds,” explains Venter. “By supporting initiatives that prioritize environmental stewardship and social equity, we are able to make a meaningful impact on both local communities and the planet at large.”

    While Maynardville Open Air Theatre acknowledges that there is still much work to be done in achieving a fully sustainable festival, these partnerships represent important strides in the right direction. By leveraging the influence and reach of cultural events, the theatre is not only entertaining audiences but also inspiring positive change and fostering a deeper connection to the environment.

    Let's do Biz