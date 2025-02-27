Breaking barriers: Deaf-friendly theatre hits Maynardville Festival

With the combined efforts of SASLi, JazzHands, SocioGo, and VR Theatrical, Deaf and hard-of-hearing audiences can now experience the magic of live theatre at the Maynardville Festival.

Image supplied

The festival introduced professional South African Sign Language (SASL) interpreters, Deaf interpreters, and a loop system for hearing aid users — setting a new standard for accessibility in South African theatre.

The loop system will remain in operation for the full festival, which ends on 8 March 2025.

The response from audiences and artists alike has been overwhelmingly positive.

Award-winning actress Antoinette Kellerman described one evening as “a very vocally generous audience [that] made it an extremely special occasion. And definitely for the actors as well.”

For many Deaf audience members, the experience was a first-of-its-kind.

Jabaar Cassiem Mohamed, DeafS Western Cape Provincial director and TV presenter on Accessibility With Jabaar TV Show, shared: “I’ve been to many shows with full SASL interpreting, but it felt truly fully inclusive. I could easily see the SASL interpreter, freely watch the artists, and fully absorb the incredible atmosphere. It was a powerful experience—true accessibility makes all the difference!”

Beyond accessibility, the initiative deepened the theatrical experience for all attendees.

Rauen Venter, director of OpenAirCollective, reflected on the significance of the milestone: “Having professional Deaf interpreters on stage brought a whole new dimension of magic. It created a space for true equitable engagement and deepened the experience for all of our patrons. A heartfelt thank you to Ayesha at SocioGo and Marsanne at JazzHands for making this possible, and to the incredible team at OAC and VR Theatrical for their foresight. Let’s continue to demand we do what is required to challenge the status quo—because when we do, we craft what is possible.”

Maynardville’s commitment to accessibility is not just about inclusion — it’s about setting a new benchmark for South African theatre.