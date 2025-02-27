Lifestyle Theatre
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Irvine PartnersSappiOnPoint PRFusionDesignSAMROHOMEMAKERSEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Lifestyle Theatre

    Breaking barriers: Deaf-friendly theatre hits Maynardville Festival

    27 Feb 2025
    27 Feb 2025
    With the combined efforts of SASLi, JazzHands, SocioGo, and VR Theatrical, Deaf and hard-of-hearing audiences can now experience the magic of live theatre at the Maynardville Festival.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The festival introduced professional South African Sign Language (SASL) interpreters, Deaf interpreters, and a loop system for hearing aid users — setting a new standard for accessibility in South African theatre.

    The loop system will remain in operation for the full festival, which ends on 8 March 2025.

    The response from audiences and artists alike has been overwhelmingly positive.

    Award-winning actress Antoinette Kellerman described one evening as “a very vocally generous audience [that] made it an extremely special occasion. And definitely for the actors as well.”

    For many Deaf audience members, the experience was a first-of-its-kind.

    Jabaar Cassiem Mohamed, DeafS Western Cape Provincial director and TV presenter on Accessibility With Jabaar TV Show, shared: “I’ve been to many shows with full SASL interpreting, but it felt truly fully inclusive. I could easily see the SASL interpreter, freely watch the artists, and fully absorb the incredible atmosphere. It was a powerful experience—true accessibility makes all the difference!”

    Beyond accessibility, the initiative deepened the theatrical experience for all attendees.

    Rauen Venter, director of OpenAirCollective, reflected on the significance of the milestone: “Having professional Deaf interpreters on stage brought a whole new dimension of magic. It created a space for true equitable engagement and deepened the experience for all of our patrons. A heartfelt thank you to Ayesha at SocioGo and Marsanne at JazzHands for making this possible, and to the incredible team at OAC and VR Theatrical for their foresight. Let’s continue to demand we do what is required to challenge the status quo—because when we do, we craft what is possible.”

    Maynardville’s commitment to accessibility is not just about inclusion — it’s about setting a new benchmark for South African theatre.

    Read more: South African Sign Language, SASL
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    NextOptions
    Related

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: Li Ndube on Afro-optimism - African growth vs Western degrowth
    Let's do Biz