SA called to learn Sign Language

South Africans have been encouraged to learn South African Sign Language as the country joins the global community in commemorating International Month for Deaf People.

Image source: RDNE Stock project from Pexels

International Month for Deaf People is observed annually in September to promote awareness of the rights of deaf people around the world, and bring to the fore challenges faced by deaf people.

The month is used to promote the understanding of the deaf community, and to encourage people to take steps to be more inclusive and celebrate diversity. This includes learning sign language so that people can communicate with the deaf community.

This year’s International Month for Deaf People is commemorated under the theme: “Sign up for Sign Language Rights”.

In celebrating Deaf Awareness Month, the Minister of Women Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, called on South Africans to learn Sign Language, as “it is the most effective way to communicate with and connect with deaf individuals”.

“Public activities should be focused on mainstream and advocacy for the rights of the deaf community, to foster social cohesion, and education on disability inclusive language to eliminate any form of unfair discrimination,” Chikunga said.

She noted that South Africa's deaf community is well established, with over four million deaf and hard-of-hearing people.

The amendment of section 6 of the Constitution Eighteenth Amendment Bill to include South African Sign Language as the 12th official language in the country is a major stride towards effective protection and promotion of the linguistic rights of the deaf community.

“The year 2024 stands out as a significant year in South Africa, as Mia Le Roux made history by becoming the first individual with a hearing impairment to be crowned Miss South Africa. This month-long celebration aims to encourage inclusivity, advance Sign Language education, and cultivate a deeper understanding of deaf culture,” Chikunga said.

In leading socio-economic transformation and the implementation of empowerment and participation of people with disabilities through mainstreaming and advocacy, the department further called upon all sectors of society to develop initiatives to commemorate this month and afford the deaf community the dignity they deserve.