ESG Health & Welfare
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRJNPRMann MadeFibre CircleTrialogueProject codeXSoapboxLitha CommunicationsCoronationDNA Brand ArchitectsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Health & Welfare Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    CTM Tokai partners with Mbali Eco Solutions to empower young girls

    Issued by OnPoint PR
    5 Sep 2024
    5 Sep 2024
    CTM Tokai recently joined forces with Mbali Eco Solutions for a groundbreaking initiative which took place at Sibelius High School in Cape Town. The event offered 240 girls aged 13 to 14, a vital educational program targeted on social issues such as puberty, and menstruation health.
    Realeboga Botsi, Asive Falakahla, Michaela Kupsamy and Ncomeka Feleni
    Realeboga Botsi, Asive Falakahla, Michaela Kupsamy and Ncomeka Feleni

    Mbali Eco Solutions led an informative session designed to foster understanding and discussion about the challenges young girls face, including teenage pregnancy, bullying, and low self-esteem. Their presentation also focused on the physical and emotional changes that occur during puberty and menstruation. Through interactive discussions, the participants learned about various menstruation products, their advantages and disadvantages, and received a hands-on demonstration on how to wear, use, and care for reusable sanitary pads. The atmosphere was vibrant, with girls engaging actively through questions and participating in a fun educational dance and song.

    “We believe it is essential to educate and empower young girls about their health and wellbeing,” said a representative from Mbali Eco Solutions. “Today’s session was not just about the practical aspects of menstruation, but also about building confidence and addressing social issues that are critical to their development.”

    As part of the initiative, CTM Tokai generously sponsored 320 reusable sanitary pad packs, which were distributed to the girls. These packs are designed to provide long-term support and ease the financial burden often associated with menstrual hygiene products. The enthusiasm displayed by the students during the program highlighted the importance of menstruation education, as they asked insightful questions related to their changing bodies and health.

    “Women’s health is a crucial topic that often goes unaddressed, especially among younger girls,” said a representative from CTM Tokai. “We want to convey the message that all females should have access to sanitary wear and that education about their health is paramount.”

    CTM and Mbali Eco Solutions intend to replicate this successful initiative in other schools across the region, ensuring that more young girls can benefit from this essential education and support. This initiative is more than just an event; it is part of a broader conversation about menstruation and women's health on national and global levels. By fostering open dialogue and education, both organisations hope to create a ripple effect that empowers young women not just in their personal lives, but within their communities as well.

    Share this article
    NextOptions


    OnPoint PR
    OnPoint PR is a 21st Century PR Company. We have extensive experience in Public Relations, Media Relations, High Level Marketing, Celebrity Relations, Event Marketing, Media Production, Journalism and Social Media Practice.
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz