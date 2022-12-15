Kfm 94.5’s TLC party announces its members and their beneficiaries!

Industries

    Issued by Primedia Broadcasting
    6 Jun 2024
    The election buzz might be over, but the excitement continues with Kfm 94.5’s TLC party! Tracey Lange, the spirited host of Kfm 94.5’s weekday Mid-Morning show, is thrilled to announce The TLC party’s fantastic members and their chosen beneficiaries, all ready to spread warmth and love to children in need across the Cape.
    Tracey Lange’s knitting initiative, which started during the 2020 lockdown, has blossomed into a movement of care and community spirit. This year, Lange launched the TLC Party and the initiative is even bigger and better, with schools, eateries, medical facilities, the auto industry, and a winery all joining the cause. The diverse and conveniently located drop-off points make it easy for every Capetonian to get involved and make a difference.

    Join the TLC movement: drop-off points near you!

    Here are some of the amazing members and their drop-off locations:

    • Preferred Solutions: 3 Gardner Williams Ave, Somerset West
    • Tafelsig High School: 58 Assegaaibos, Tafelsig, Mitchell's Plain
    • Vista Nova Special School: 11 Milner Rd, Rondebosch
    • Morton & Partners Radiologists: 12 Locations across the Western Cape - Contact Locations
    • Suzuki Cape Gate: Shop 17 Cape Gate Shopping Centre, Brackenfell
    • Alex Blaikie Montessori: 20a Crinum Road, Bloubergrand
    • Rola Motor Group: Rola Motor City, Somerset West
    • Lanzerac: Lanzerac Road, Stellenbosch
    • Early Learning Resource Unit (ELRU): 19 Flamingo Crescent, Lansdowne
    • Hendrik Louw Primary School: Piet Retief Street, Strand
    • Mugg & Bean - Lifestyle On Kloof: 50 Kloof St, Cape Town
    • Mugg & Bean - Cavendish Square: Shop G36, Dreyer Street, Cavendish Square
    • SAPS Manenberg: Corner of Klipfontein and Duinefontein Roads, Manenberg
    • De Vrije Zee Primary School: 11 Molteno St, Goodwood
    • Spectacle World: Shop 50, N1 Value Centre, Goodwood

    For the complete list of drop-off points, visit TLC Party Drop-Off Points.

    Beneficiaries making a difference:

    The TLC Party members have chosen a wide range of beneficiary organisations, from children’s shelters and educational facilities to child safe houses, ensuring that your donations reach those who need them most. These organisations include Patch-Helderberg Child Abuse Centre, Welfare Zone Community Shelter, Nazareth House Cape Town, The Homestead, Bright Stars Children’s Safe Home, Jelly Beanz Foundation, Helderberg Uitreik, Stellenbosch Youth Outreach, Cape Educational Trust, Heartlands Baby and Child Sanctuary, Cupcakes of HOPE, Fortune Folk Foundation, Rainbow of Hope, and Tehillah Community Collaborative.

    Capetonians, Let’s Spread Warmth!

    Tracey and the TLC Party need your help to make this winter a warm and loving one for children across the Cape. Gather your blankets, beanies, and scarves - whether new, gently used, or hand-knitted - and drop them off at any of the convenient locations. Together, we will distribute these essential items to children on Mandela Day, 18 July 2024. “Let’s show the true spirit of our community and make a real difference,” said Tracey Lange. “I am so grateful to our amazing members and everyone who’s ready to join the TLC Party. Let’s spread warmth and love this winter. Together, we can make a difference!”

    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.

