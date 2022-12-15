Kfm 94.5’s TLC party announces its members and their beneficiaries!

The election buzz might be over, but the excitement continues with Kfm 94.5’s TLC party! Tracey Lange, the spirited host of Kfm 94.5’s weekday Mid-Morning show, is thrilled to announce The TLC party’s fantastic members and their chosen beneficiaries, all ready to spread warmth and love to children in need across the Cape.

Tracey Lange’s knitting initiative, which started during the 2020 lockdown, has blossomed into a movement of care and community spirit. This year, Lange launched the TLC Party and the initiative is even bigger and better, with schools, eateries, medical facilities, the auto industry, and a winery all joining the cause. The diverse and conveniently located drop-off points make it easy for every Capetonian to get involved and make a difference.

Join the TLC movement: drop-off points near you!

Here are some of the amazing members and their drop-off locations:

Preferred Solutions: 3 Gardner Williams Ave, Somerset West



Tafelsig High School: 58 Assegaaibos, Tafelsig, Mitchell's Plain



Vista Nova Special School: 11 Milner Rd, Rondebosch



Morton & Partners Radiologists: 12 Locations across the Western Cape - Contact Locations



Suzuki Cape Gate: Shop 17 Cape Gate Shopping Centre, Brackenfell



Alex Blaikie Montessori: 20a Crinum Road, Bloubergrand



Rola Motor Group: Rola Motor City, Somerset West



Lanzerac: Lanzerac Road, Stellenbosch



Early Learning Resource Unit (ELRU): 19 Flamingo Crescent, Lansdowne



Hendrik Louw Primary School: Piet Retief Street, Strand



Mugg & Bean - Lifestyle On Kloof: 50 Kloof St, Cape Town



Mugg & Bean - Cavendish Square: Shop G36, Dreyer Street, Cavendish Square



SAPS Manenberg: Corner of Klipfontein and Duinefontein Roads, Manenberg



De Vrije Zee Primary School: 11 Molteno St, Goodwood



Spectacle World: Shop 50, N1 Value Centre, Goodwood

For the complete list of drop-off points, visit TLC Party Drop-Off Points.

Beneficiaries making a difference:

The TLC Party members have chosen a wide range of beneficiary organisations, from children’s shelters and educational facilities to child safe houses, ensuring that your donations reach those who need them most. These organisations include Patch-Helderberg Child Abuse Centre, Welfare Zone Community Shelter, Nazareth House Cape Town, The Homestead, Bright Stars Children’s Safe Home, Jelly Beanz Foundation, Helderberg Uitreik, Stellenbosch Youth Outreach, Cape Educational Trust, Heartlands Baby and Child Sanctuary, Cupcakes of HOPE, Fortune Folk Foundation, Rainbow of Hope, and Tehillah Community Collaborative.

Capetonians, Let’s Spread Warmth!

Tracey and the TLC Party need your help to make this winter a warm and loving one for children across the Cape. Gather your blankets, beanies, and scarves - whether new, gently used, or hand-knitted - and drop them off at any of the convenient locations. Together, we will distribute these essential items to children on Mandela Day, 18 July 2024. “Let’s show the true spirit of our community and make a real difference,” said Tracey Lange. “I am so grateful to our amazing members and everyone who’s ready to join the TLC Party. Let’s spread warmth and love this winter. Together, we can make a difference!”