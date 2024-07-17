Lifestyle Film
    Inside Out 2 becomes highest grossing film of 2024 in SA

    17 Jul 2024
    17 Jul 2024
    Inside Out 2, the latest release from Disney and Pixar, which brings audiences back into the mind of Riley as she deals with a host of new emotions as a teenager — has reportedly become the highest grossing film of 2024 at the South African Box Offices.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Inside Out 2 also continues to dominate the global box office too with an estimated $1.217bn, making it the #5 animated release of all-time globally after just four weekends.

    Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as Headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions. Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment show up.

    The voice cast includes Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Ayo Edebiri, Lilimar, Grace Lu, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Paul Walter Hauser and Yvette Nicole Brown.

    Inside Out 2 is directed by Kelsey Mann, produced by Mark Nielsen and executive produced by Pete Docter, Jonas Rivera and Dan Scanlon.

    The film features a screenplay by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein and story by Mann and LeFauve. With music by Andrea Datzman.

