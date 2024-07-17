The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) has announced sprint sensation Akani Simbine, as one of the country's flag bearers for the Olympic Games Paris 2024, marking a significant moment in his illustrious career. Gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz will join Simbine as co-flag bearer, underlining South Africa's commitment to gender equality in sports.

Image supplied

Simbine's selection comes on the heels of impressive performances in recent athletic competitions, including a stellar showing at the Diamond League meets. His career highlights include being the first South African to make the 100m finals at an Olympic Games, breaking the African 100m record with a time of 9.84 seconds and clinching gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

"Being chosen as a flag bearer is a dream come true," said Simbine. "It's not just a personal golden moment, but a chance to represent the spirit of Team South Africa. This honour will fuel my determination to create more award-winning moments on the track in Paris."

The role of flag bearer carries immense significance, symbolizing the values of Olympics spirit and national pride. It is a responsibility that goes beyond athletic prowess, representing the hopes and aspirations of an entire nation.

As an official partner to the Olympic & Paralympic games, Corona Cero draws parallels between Olympic triumphs and the power of meaningful, everyday experiences. From an athlete's podium finish to buying a new home, the campaign celebrates the emotion and significance of life's golden moments.

Vaughan Croeser, vice president of marketing at South Africa Breweries, commented on the announcement: "Akani Simbine and our other athletes perfectly encapsulate the essence of Golden Moments. Their achievements on the world stage inspire all South Africans to recognize and cherish their own everyday golden moments, whether it's breaking personal records or simply enjoying a beautiful sunset.”

As Simbine prepares to carry the flag in Paris, he stands as a beacon of inspiration for South Africans. His journey from the tracks of Tshwane to Olympic flag bearer exemplifies the power of perseverance and the pursuit of excellence.

"This opportunity to lead Team South Africa into the Olympic Stadium is my golden moment," Simbine added. "But I hope it inspires every South African to recognize and celebrate their own golden moments, big or small. We're all capable of achieving greatness in our own ways."

The Olympic Games Paris 2024, takes place from 26 July - 11 August 2024.