South Africa aims to host World Skate Games 2028 at Sun City

South Africa has revealed its intention to put together a bid to host the World Skate Games 2028 at Sun City. This global sporting event is expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors and competitors from around the world, creating a three-week celebration of skating sports.

Image supplied

The bid is being submitted by Roller Sport South Africa with assistance from specialist marketing consultants, CN&CO.

The World Skate Games, an international event, showcases the World Championships of 13 skating disciplines: skateboarding, speed, artistic, inline slalom, downhill, inline freestyle, inline hockey, rink hockey, roller derby, roller freestyle, scootering, skate cross and esports.

With its vibrant culture and passion for sports, South Africa is eager to bring this event to the African continent for the first time.

A proven track record

The last edition of the World Skate Games, which took place in various towns and cities in Italy in 2024, demonstrated the event’s global appeal and economic impact. With picturesque venues across multiple cities, Italy hosted a highly successful event, drawing over 12 000 athletes, coaches and delegations from 100 countries worldwide – including a strong South African team – plus around 30,000 fans.

UAE is set to raise the bar as hosts in 2026.

South Africa aims to build on this momentum by offering a unique and memorable experience in 2028.

Why Sun City as the first choice?

Sun City is renowned for its infrastructure, including accommodation, event spaces and recreational amenities. Its proximity to Pilanesberg National Park provides visitors with the opportunity to experience South Africa’s wildlife and landscapes.

“Hosting the World Skate Games would position South Africa as a global hub for international sporting events while delivering significant economic benefits,” says Wendy Gila, president of Roller Sport South Africa – the country’s national federation of roller sports – which will be spearheading the bid.

Gila, who was recently appointed to the board of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC), says the event will not only boost tourism, but also uplift local skaters and provide jobs and infrastructure for local communities.

“It will also showcase South Africa’s ability to host large-scale, high-profile events, while inspiring and developing the local skating community and leaving a lasting legacy for future generations. We also expect to see communities both in North West and Gauteng provinces benefiting from the event through infrastructure and skills development, as well as job opportunities.

“This is a fantastic opportunity not only to showcase South Africa’s world-class facilities and warm hospitality, but also to highlight our commitment to supporting global sports and encouraging the growth of skating disciplines in our country.”

The bid committee is working closely with World Skate, the international federation governing roller and skate sports, to ensure that South Africa’s bid aligns with the event’s high standards and values.