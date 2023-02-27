Hoedspruit: The new inland gem drawing young buyers

Not everyone aspires to live on the coast – many home buyers, including a large number of young, first-time buyers, are finding their ideal lifestyle in a variety of appealing inland hamlets around the country, says Pam Golding Properties.

New residential developments, including estates – many off-the-grid - coupled with numerous lifestyle attractions are drawing new residents to the increasingly popular towns of Malmesbury; Springbok, the largest town in the Namaqualand area in the Northern Cape; the scenic Underberg region in KwaZulu-Natal and Tzaneen at the foot of the Northern Drakensberg in Limpopo.

One such gem of a town is Hoedspruit in Limpopo.

Seen as the gateway to the Kruger National Park, individuals are attracted to the region for its scenic beauty and serene lifestyle, providing an idyllic contrast to urban environments, while the surge in remote work opportunities has augmented the appeal.

Local Pam Golding Properties area-principal, Engela van Staden says that the opening of a state-of-the-art hospital later this year (2024), and strong rumours that Hoedspruit Eastgate Airport is anticipated to gain international status soon, add to the destination’s appeal both from a permanent residence, leisure retreat and tourism perspective.

Demand for escape living

“Buyers are predominantly motivated by a desire to escape urban living, resulting in a demand for residential property across freehold, sectional-title and vacant plots for bespoke construction, as well as properties within gated estates and lifestyle or wildlife estates.

“Entry-level prices start at around R1.1m for sectional-title units, full-title complex living from R2.4m, and homes in secure, gated estates from R2.4m, while three-bedroom homes in wildlife estates range from R3.5m,” says van Staden.

Pam Golding Properties is currently marketing two-bedroom, open-plan apartments and penthouses in Leopard’s Lane, an off-the-grid development comprising 22 units with spectacular views over the Drakensberg, starting from R2.4m including VAT.

Further developments, which cater for varying price bands, range from townhouse complexes to Big Five lifestyle estates including Raptors View, Wild Rivers, Moditlo and Leadwood.

Says van Staden: “For aspiring homeowners, the entry-level pricing is appealing to first-time buyers, young couples and speculators, for example; pricing starts from R1.9m for a two-bedroom townhouse. This trend signifies an influx of a younger, affluent demographic into the local real-estate market as well as continuing the trend of longer-term real-estate investors.”

According to Lightstone statistics, freehold homes in estates enjoy a price premium over freehold homes outside estates. For example, during the past 12 months to April 2024, 52 freehold homes located in estates were sold (repeat sales) at an average price of R3.41m compared to nine freehold homes outside estates which sold at an average price of R2.07m.

High-end luxury sales soar

The market has also seen notable high-end transactions, featuring luxury residences with commanding views and vast farms open to the Greater Kruger National Park allowing owners the opportunity to enter the tourism trade via their own eco-lodges, or live in ultimate privacy and luxury.

Two noteworthy farm sales recently concluded by Pam Golding Properties are a 4,400ha Big Five farm which sold for R275m and a 1,500ha going concern Big Five lodge which was purchased for R103m.

Says van Staden: “With the new hospital due to open towards the end of the year, new retirees see this as a viable location to retire to, while it has already brought many professional newcomers to our area acquiring homes in different segments of the market, from rental accommodation and entry-level housing to high-end homes.

“International buyers are also discovering Hoedspruit, and the recently completed Radisson Safari Hotel with 138 double rooms will undoubtedly introduce more international and local people to the area, some of whom will make it permanent.”

Adds van Staden: “Contributing to the robust demand for homes in the Hoedspruit area are various positive factors, including expanding business opportunities, an upswing in tourism, infrastructure enhancements - as apart from the new hospital, several shopping centres have sprung up - good schools and educational institutions.

They cater for diverse ages and subjects, including ecotourism rangers and guides, plus the possibility of an international airport. Collectively, these developments augment the desirability of this region as a lifestyle destination for foreigners and South Africans alike.

“While set in beautiful natural surrounds, this is a vibrant, cosmopolitan community, including a large farming community exporting produce worldwide. Entrepreneurs, professionals, conservationists and internationals all have a common driving force – conservation and a relaxed lifestyle.

"The town has an extensive security system, with 24/7 monitoring by the community, and the latest addition to our sports amenities is Padel, apparently the fastest growing sport in the world.”