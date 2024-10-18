GeSkenk writes brighter futures with CorrectBook partnership

In a world where corporate gifts often end up as waste, GeSkenk is leading the way for sustainable, meaningful gifting with the introduction of Correctbook, the reusable notebook that is changing lives. As the only Premium Reselling Partner Worldwide, GeSkenk is bringing Correctbook to the forefront of corporate gifting - offering a practical, long-lasting product that not only saves paper but also supports children’s education across South Africa.

More than just a notebook

Correctbook is a reusable notebook designed to reduce paper waste and provide essential writing tools to children in need. Available for wholesale purchase worldwide through GeSkenk, Correctbook is the perfect corporate gift for companies looking to stand out by offering practical, purposeful gifts that align with their values.

Each Correctbook ordered through GeSkenk reflects a company’s dedication to quality, thoughtfulness, and long-term impact. From custom branding opportunities to high-volume orders, Correctbook is ideal for corporates and event organisers seeking to leave a lasting impression.

“At GeSkenk, we believe corporate gifts should reflect the values of the companies giving them,” says Vicki Scheffel, founder of GeSkenk. “Correctbook is a unique addition to our collection - offering businesses a chance to gift something that’s both functional, sustainable, and meaningful.”

Sustainability at the core of Correctbook

Correctbook is not just another product - it is designed with sustainability and responsibility at its core, making it the ideal gift for businesses focused on leaving a positive impact. It fits perfectly into the GeSkenk stable of gifts that keep on giving.

Here’s what makes Correctbook stand out as a sustainable and CSI-aligned gift:

Built to last up to four years.

Correctbook’s durable design ensures that it can be used repeatedly, making it ideal for rural areas where long-lasting products are essential. Think of all the paper saved over time!



Locally produced in South Africa.

Correctbook is assembled locally, with corporate exercise books already made in South Africa, and the first fully locally-made version set to launch soon.



Modular design promotes consuming less.

Correctbooks are made with replaceable parts, further promoting responsible consumption. As the product grows in retail markets, spare parts will become available for even more sustainable use.



Eco-conscious materials

The rings are made from recycled plastic, and no plastic packaging is used. Instead, kraft material is utilised, with further improvements in the pipeline.

A responsible choice for corporate gifting and CSI initiatives

Correctbook is not only a practical gift but also serves as a tool for companies to fulfil their CSI goals by making a meaningful impact. By choosing Correctbook, businesses are actively supporting education in South Africa, promoting environmental sustainability, and contributing to long-term social development. Every Correctbook purchased contributes to a brighter, more sustainable future, making it the perfect gift for companies looking to align their brand with purpose-driven CSI initiatives.

GeSkenk continues to lead the way in offering corporate gifts that align with thoughtful and responsible practices. Correctbook is now available for bulk orders, perfect for companies looking to enhance their gifting strategy with something that truly makes a difference — combining practicality, sustainability, and social impact.

For inquiries or bulk orders, click here.

About GeSkenk

GE:SKENK, meaning "to:donate" and "gift," is South Africa’s premier provider of thoughtful, conscious corporate gifts. With a focus on products that reflect care and responsibility, GeSkenk helps businesses select gifts that leave a lasting impression and align with their values.

For more information on this partnership, visit GeSkenk and Correctbook or contact their marketing agency, In Good We Trust, on the details below.

Contact information:

Rayhana Erasmus - In Good We Trust

az.oc.tsurtewdoogni@yar

+27 72 091 3563



