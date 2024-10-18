Joe Public named Agency of the Year at The Loerie Awards 2024

Joe Public proudly took to the stage at the 46th annual Loerie Awards in Cape Town on Friday as Agency of the Year.

Joe Public Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, and their clients bagged 35 of the sought-after birds, including five wins with production partners Romance Films, Darling Films and Post Modern.

Thirty-four of the wins were for clients across a variety of categories, including Nedbank, Chicken Licken, Brutal Fruit, Castle Milk Stout, Hansa, Santam and Amnesty International SA, and are the byproduct of Joe’s belief in growth through the greatness of creativity.

One of Thursday evening's highlights was when Joey Gordon, art director, was named Young Creative.

Joe Public’s chief creative officer, Xolisa Dyeshana, says: "Receiving this recognition is an accolade for all three of our offices and our clients. Being

awarded Agency of the Year stands testament to our belief that it takes a village to raise an idea, and motivates us to keep pushing the boundaries of creativity."

"Seeing the calibre of work from other agencies is inspiring and fuels our drive. It’s a reminder to continue striving for excellence, especially in creating impactful and relevant South African work," adds Khuthala Gala Holten, co-managing director of Joe Public.

For the full list of winners and the official 2024 rankings, visit the Loeries website.

