Joe Public named Agency of the Year at The Loerie Awards 2024
Joe Public Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, and their clients bagged 35 of the sought-after birds, including five wins with production partners Romance Films, Darling Films and Post Modern.
Thirty-four of the wins were for clients across a variety of categories, including Nedbank, Chicken Licken, Brutal Fruit, Castle Milk Stout, Hansa, Santam and Amnesty International SA, and are the byproduct of Joe’s belief in growth through the greatness of creativity.
One of Thursday evening's highlights was when Joey Gordon, art director, was named Young Creative.
Joe Public’s chief creative officer, Xolisa Dyeshana, says: "Receiving this recognition is an accolade for all three of our offices and our clients. Being
awarded Agency of the Year stands testament to our belief that it takes a village to raise an idea, and motivates us to keep pushing the boundaries of creativity."
"Seeing the calibre of work from other agencies is inspiring and fuels our drive. It’s a reminder to continue striving for excellence, especially in creating impactful and relevant South African work," adds Khuthala Gala Holten, co-managing director of Joe Public.
For the full list of winners and the official 2024 rankings, visit the Loeries website.
Awards table
|Category
|Award
|Agency
|Brand
|Product
|Title
|Digital - Mobile Media
|Campaign Bronze
|Joe Public
|Amnesty International South Africa
|Brand
|Charmaine
|Print Crafts - Art direction
|Craft Certificate
|Joe Public
|Amnesty International South Africa
|Campaigns
|Faeces Ink
|Print - Print Advertising
|Campaign Gold
|Joe Public
|Amnesty International South Africa
|Child Pregnancy
|Zama
|Tactical Use of Print
|Silver
|Joe Public
|Amnesty International South Africa
|Campaigns
|Faeces Ink
|Radio Crafts - Performance
|Craft Certificate
|Joe Public
|Amnesty International South Africa
|Brand
|Zama
|Internet & Mobile Audio Commercials
|Campaign Bronze
|Joe Public
|Amnesty International South Africa
|Brand
|Zama
|Media Innovation - Single Medium
|Silver
|Joe Public
|Amnesty International South Africa
|Campaigns
|Faeces Ink
|Digital - Co-creation & User Generated Content
|Bronze
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Rock My Soul
|Feel The Fire
|Integrated Campaign
|Silver
|Joe Public & Juno
|Chicken Licken
|Rock My Soul
|Feel The Fire
|Film - TV & Cinema Commercials - above 90s
|Bronze
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Rock My Soul
|Feel The Fire
|Film - TV & Cinema Commercials - above 90s
|Bronze
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Family Full House
|Make Your Family Proud.
|Effective Creativity
|Gold
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Big John
|Big John Ya' Hunga
|Effective Creativity
|Bronze
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Brand
|Undefeated Since Forever
|Young Creatives
|Gold
|Joe Public
|Joey Gordon
|Young Creatives
|Junior Art Director
|Digital - Co-creation & User Generated Content
|Bronze
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|Nedbank Cup
|Social Commentator
|Digital - Data Driven Campaign
|Bronze
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|Nedbank
|Bank Your Time
|Design Mixed-Media Campaign
|Bronze
|Joe Public & SHIFT
|Nedbank
|Youth X
|Youth Honours Board
|Print Crafts - Writing
|Craft Certificate
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|Nedbank
|Start Smoking
|Integrated Campaign
|Bronze
|Joe Public
|NedbankNedbank
|Bank Your Time
|Film Crafts - Direction
|Craft Certificate
|Darling Films (Pty) Ltd
|Nedbank
|Youth Day Campaign
|Honouring the Class of ’76 – Signwriter Film
|Film Crafts - Cinematography
|Craft Gold
|Darling Films (Pty) Ltd
|Nedbank
|Youth Day Campaign
|Honouring the Class of ’76 – Signwriter Film
|Film Crafts - Performance
|Craft Gold
|Darling Films (Pty) Ltd
|Nedbank
|Youth Day Campaign
|Honouring the Class of ’76 – Signwriter Film
|Film Crafts - Music
|Craft Certificate
|Darling Films (Pty) Ltd
|Nedbank
|Nedbank
|Bank Your Time
|Film Crafts - Sound Design
|Craft Gold
|Darling Films (Pty) Ltd
|Nedbank
|Youth Day Campaign
|Honouring the Class of ’76 – Signwriter Film
|Film - TV & Cinema Commercials - above 90s
|Silver
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|Nedbank
|Time Is More Valuable Than Money
|Film - TV & Cinema Commercials - above 90s
|Gold
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|Youth X
|The Signwriter
|Media Innovation - Single Medium
|Bronze
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|Brand
|Search Money Differently
|Film Crafts - Editing
|Craft Certificate
|Post Modern
|Nedbank Youth X
|Nedbank Youth X
|Nedbank - Youth Day - Class of 76
|Design - Interior Design & Temporary Structures
|Silver
|Joe Public & Shift
|SAB (ABINBEV)
|Brutal Fruit
|SheBeen
|Social Impact Campaign
|Bronze
|Joe Public
|SAB (ABINBEV)
|Brutal Fruit
|SheBeen
|Radio Station Commercials
|Campaign Gold
|Joe Public
|SAB (ABINBEV)
|Hansa Pilsener
|Okrrr
|Live Activations
|Silver
|Joe Public
|SAB (ABINBEV)
|Brutal Fruit
|SheBeen
|PR & Media Communication Campaign
|Bronze
|Joe Public
|SAB (ABINBEV)
|Brutal Fruit
|SheBeen
|Graphic Design - Package Design
|Bronze
|Shift & Joe Public
|SAB (ABINBEV)
|Castle Milk Stout
|iNkunzi Ibuyile
|Radio Station Commercials
|Campaign Bronze
|Joe Public
|Santam
|Brand
|Dentist
