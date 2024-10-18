Loeries Creative Week
Joe Public named Agency of the Year at The Loerie Awards 2024

Issued by Joe Public
18 Oct 2024
18 Oct 2024
Joe Public proudly took to the stage at the 46th annual Loerie Awards in Cape Town on Friday as Agency of the Year.
Joe Public named Agency of the Year at The Loerie Awards 2024

Joe Public Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, and their clients bagged 35 of the sought-after birds, including five wins with production partners Romance Films, Darling Films and Post Modern.

Thirty-four of the wins were for clients across a variety of categories, including Nedbank, Chicken Licken, Brutal Fruit, Castle Milk Stout, Hansa, Santam and Amnesty International SA, and are the byproduct of Joe’s belief in growth through the greatness of creativity.

One of Thursday evening's highlights was when Joey Gordon, art director, was named Young Creative.

Joe Public’s chief creative officer, Xolisa Dyeshana, says: "Receiving this recognition is an accolade for all three of our offices and our clients. Being
awarded Agency of the Year stands testament to our belief that it takes a village to raise an idea, and motivates us to keep pushing the boundaries of creativity."

"Seeing the calibre of work from other agencies is inspiring and fuels our drive. It’s a reminder to continue striving for excellence, especially in creating impactful and relevant South African work," adds Khuthala Gala Holten, co-managing director of Joe Public.

For the full list of winners and the official 2024 rankings, visit the Loeries website.

Awards table

CategoryAwardAgencyBrandProductTitle
Digital - Mobile MediaCampaign BronzeJoe PublicAmnesty International South AfricaBrandCharmaine
Print Crafts - Art directionCraft CertificateJoe PublicAmnesty International South AfricaCampaignsFaeces Ink
Print - Print AdvertisingCampaign GoldJoe PublicAmnesty International South AfricaChild PregnancyZama
Tactical Use of PrintSilverJoe PublicAmnesty International South AfricaCampaignsFaeces Ink
Radio Crafts - PerformanceCraft CertificateJoe PublicAmnesty International South AfricaBrandZama
Internet & Mobile Audio CommercialsCampaign BronzeJoe PublicAmnesty International South AfricaBrandZama
Media Innovation - Single MediumSilverJoe PublicAmnesty International South AfricaCampaignsFaeces Ink
Digital - Co-creation & User Generated ContentBronzeJoe PublicChicken LickenRock My SoulFeel The Fire
Integrated CampaignSilverJoe Public & JunoChicken LickenRock My SoulFeel The Fire
Film - TV & Cinema Commercials - above 90sBronzeJoe PublicChicken LickenRock My SoulFeel The Fire
Film - TV & Cinema Commercials - above 90sBronzeJoe PublicChicken LickenFamily Full HouseMake Your Family Proud.
Effective CreativityGoldJoe PublicChicken LickenBig JohnBig John Ya' Hunga
Effective CreativityBronzeJoe PublicChicken LickenBrandUndefeated Since Forever
Young CreativesGoldJoe PublicJoey GordonYoung CreativesJunior Art Director
Digital - Co-creation & User Generated ContentBronzeJoe PublicNedbankNedbank CupSocial Commentator
Digital - Data Driven CampaignBronzeJoe PublicNedbankNedbankBank Your Time
Design Mixed-Media CampaignBronzeJoe Public & SHIFTNedbankYouth XYouth Honours Board
Print Crafts - WritingCraft CertificateJoe PublicNedbankNedbankStart Smoking
Integrated CampaignBronzeJoe PublicNedbankNedbankBank Your Time
Film Crafts - DirectionCraft CertificateDarling Films (Pty) LtdNedbankYouth Day CampaignHonouring the Class of ’76 – Signwriter Film
Film Crafts - CinematographyCraft GoldDarling Films (Pty) LtdNedbankYouth Day CampaignHonouring the Class of ’76 – Signwriter Film
Film Crafts - PerformanceCraft GoldDarling Films (Pty) LtdNedbankYouth Day CampaignHonouring the Class of ’76 – Signwriter Film
Film Crafts - MusicCraft CertificateDarling Films (Pty) LtdNedbankNedbankBank Your Time
Film Crafts - Sound DesignCraft GoldDarling Films (Pty) LtdNedbankYouth Day CampaignHonouring the Class of ’76 – Signwriter Film
Film - TV & Cinema Commercials - above 90sSilverJoe PublicNedbankNedbankTime Is More Valuable Than Money
Film - TV & Cinema Commercials - above 90sGoldJoe PublicNedbankYouth XThe Signwriter
Media Innovation - Single MediumBronzeJoe PublicNedbankBrandSearch Money Differently
Film Crafts - EditingCraft CertificatePost ModernNedbank Youth XNedbank Youth XNedbank - Youth Day - Class of 76
Design - Interior Design & Temporary StructuresSilverJoe Public & ShiftSAB (ABINBEV)Brutal FruitSheBeen
Social Impact CampaignBronzeJoe PublicSAB (ABINBEV)Brutal FruitSheBeen
Radio Station CommercialsCampaign GoldJoe PublicSAB (ABINBEV)Hansa PilsenerOkrrr
Live ActivationsSilverJoe PublicSAB (ABINBEV)Brutal FruitSheBeen
PR & Media Communication CampaignBronzeJoe PublicSAB (ABINBEV)Brutal FruitSheBeen
Graphic Design - Package DesignBronzeShift & Joe PublicSAB (ABINBEV)Castle Milk StoutiNkunzi Ibuyile
Radio Station CommercialsCampaign BronzeJoe PublicSantamBrandDentist

Read more: Joe Public, Agency Of The Year
Joe Public
We are a 100% independent and proudly South African integrated brand and communication group, with a philosophy grounded in the purpose of growth.
