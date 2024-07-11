Gauteng online learner registration process begins

The Gauteng Department of Education says online registration for the 2025 academic year for Grade 1 and Grade 8 admissions will begin on Thursday, 11 July 2024, at 8am and end on Monday, 12 August 2024, at midnight.

The department has stressed that as long as parents apply online and on time, their children are assured to be placed at a school in time for the 2025 academic year.

Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona appealed to parents to apply on time.

He said parents are allowed to choose a minimum of three schools and a maximum of five schools.

Placements for pupils will begin on 16 September.

Mabona said parents who have no access to internet services must use any of the department’s 80 centres across the province, and they will not be charged a fee.

The spokesperson said the online process has improved and is user-friendly.

“Our system has improved and we can assure parents that problems experienced in the past will not happen again,” Mabona said.

In the past, the system had experienced challenges and would remain offline due to high volumes of applications received.

Required documents for online applications

- SA parent ID or passport and child’s birth certificate or passport.

- Refugee permit.

- Asylum seeker permit.

- Permanent residence permit.

- Study permit.

- Proof of home address.

- Proof of work address.

- Latest Grade 7 school report (Grade 8 applicants only).

- Clinic card/immunisation report (Grade 1 applicants only).