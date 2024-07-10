Industries

    Western Cape schools shut due to bad weather on 11 July

    10 Jul 2024
    The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has announced the closure of schools in various Cape districts tomorrow, 11 July, in response to the severe weather conditions expected to hit the province.
    Image source: Lawrence Wee –
    Image source: Lawrence Wee – 123RF.com

    A level 8 weather warning has been issued for certain parts of the Western Cape, affecting the Metro, Cape Winelands, Overberg and West Coast districts, the WCED said in a statement.

    A significant amount of rainfall is expected and this will increase chances of flooding.

    School closures will take place in the following areas on Thursday, 11 July 2024:

    • All ordinary public and special schools in the Metro South, Metro Central, Metro North and Metro East Education Districts
    • All ordinary public and special schools in the Cape Winelands Education District
    • All ordinary public and special schools in the Overberg Education District
    • Circuit 1 and 2 schools in the West Coast Education District

    All remaining schools the West Coast District and the Eden and Central Karoo District will be open.

    The WCED has also recommended the Early Childhood Development centres also close for the day and will engage with independent schools accordingly.

    All schools are scheduled to reopen on 12 July. Should there be any further risk, the WCED will communicate continued closure as necessary.

    Principals are requested to report any storm damage to schools on CEMIS.

