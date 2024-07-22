Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Gain transformative insights on HR innovation and workforce culture at The BDCS Future of HR Conference
Panel discussions and keynote addresses
1. Opening keynote address by platinum sponsor, Miskyah Toth, CEO of business directive contract services
2. Tech-ready talent: elevating the workforce through digital education, hosted by Merchants.
Overview: As digital transformation accelerates across various sectors, the need for a digitally adept workforce is paramount. This panel will highlight the pivotal role of Merchants Academy in addressing the digital skills gap, boosting economic growth, and empowering professionals to excel in an ever-evolving digital world.
Speakers:
- Sydwell Shikweni, vice president transformation, Merchants
- Rendo Rust, senior account executive, sub-Saharan Africa, CompTIA
- Ursula Fear, senior talent programme manager, Salesforce
3. How Salga is Revolutionising HR in the public sector sponsored by Salga.
Overview: Explore the South African Local Government Association’s (Salga) innovative digital strategies to revolutionise HR practices within the public sector. This discussion will cover SALGA’s efforts to modernise HR processes, professionalise the workforce, and enhance municipal service delivery.
- Moderator: Pindiwe Gida, chief officer: human capital and corporate services, Salga
Speakers:
- Maureen Makgolane, senior manager: remuneration HIRS and analytics, Salga
- Diana Mbatha, senior manager: organisation effectiveness, Salga
- Litha Mbokotho, co-founder and executive chairman, Tsori Capital and Ornecy
- Zimasa Koyana, director corporate services, Senqu Local Municipality
4. Culture as an enabler for high performance
Keynote Address by: Aine Armstrong, HR director, Blue Label Telecoms
Overview: Discover how cultivating an inclusive culture can significantly enhance organisational performance. Blue Label Telecoms will share strategies for creating an environment where all employees feel valued and empowered, leading to increased engagement and productivity.
Speakers:
- Aine Armstrong, HR director, Blue Label Telecoms
- Kopano Maruping, head: communications and employee engagement, Blue Label Telecoms
- Lizelle Revell, talent manager, Blue Label Telecoms
5. Powering up potential: transforming talent in the energy sector
Overview: The energy sector is undergoing significant changes driven by technology and sustainability. This panel will explore how Eskom and other key players are upskilling their workforce to adapt to industry advancements and maintain a competitive edge.
Speakers:
- Candice Moodley, corporate services executive, EWSETA
- Devan Pillay, head: institutional support, presidential climate commission
- Beke Moloi, general manager: learning and development, Eskom
- Peter Mashatola, general manager: skills and talent, Eskom
6. The Impact of intergenerational diversity on workplace culture
Keynote address by: Erosha Govender, CEO, Diversifi
Overview: In an era of rapid change, understanding and leveraging the diverse perspectives of multiple generations is essential. This keynote will address the challenges and opportunities presented by a multi-generational workforce and offer strategies for fostering an inclusive and innovative workplace culture.
Event details
Dates: 4 and 5 September 2024
Venue: Emperors Palace, Johannesburg
We extend our gratitude to our platinum partner Business Directive Contract Services (BDCS), as well as our partners SALGA, Eskom Holdings, Merchants, Blue Label Telecoms, BEE 123, Youth Employment Service (Yes4Youth), Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Hloba Clothing, TicketKore, Sage South Africa, Diversifi, Modern Centric, Credit Gateway Financial Services, Alexforbes, Gauteng Tourism Authority, Primedia Out of Home, BPESA, and Good Governance Africa, for your unwavering support and commitment.
Join us for an engaging and thought-provoking series of discussions and keynote addresses that will offer valuable insights and practical strategies for navigating the future of work. Get your tickets here.
- Gain transformative insights on HR innovation and workforce culture at The BDCS Future of HR Conference02 Sep 14:37
- Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference 2024: A call to action for South Africa's inclusive transformation28 Aug 10:16
- Celebrate your team: Be number 1 at South Africa’s top Future of HR Awards. Entries closing soon20 Aug 11:01
- The future of people should be your top priority14 Aug 12:03
- Celebrate your team: 2024 Future of HR Award entries now open05 Aug 15:39