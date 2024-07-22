HR & Management Management & Leadership
    Gain transformative insights on HR innovation and workforce culture at The BDCS Future of HR Conference

    Issued by Topco Media
    2 Sep 2024
    Emperors Palace in Johannesburg will be the epicentre of groundbreaking discussions and insights on 4 and 5 September 2024, as industry leaders, innovators, and experts converge to explore crucial themes shaping the future of work and organisational performance. This two-day event promises a deep dive into digital education, HR transformation, and the power of inclusivity in driving high performance.
    Panel discussions and keynote addresses

    1. Opening keynote address by platinum sponsor, Miskyah Toth, CEO of business directive contract services

    2. Tech-ready talent: elevating the workforce through digital education, hosted by Merchants.

    Overview: As digital transformation accelerates across various sectors, the need for a digitally adept workforce is paramount. This panel will highlight the pivotal role of Merchants Academy in addressing the digital skills gap, boosting economic growth, and empowering professionals to excel in an ever-evolving digital world.

    Speakers:

    • Sydwell Shikweni, vice president transformation, Merchants
    • Rendo Rust, senior account executive, sub-Saharan Africa, CompTIA
    • Ursula Fear, senior talent programme manager, Salesforce

    3. How Salga is Revolutionising HR in the public sector sponsored by Salga.

    Overview: Explore the South African Local Government Association’s (Salga) innovative digital strategies to revolutionise HR practices within the public sector. This discussion will cover SALGA’s efforts to modernise HR processes, professionalise the workforce, and enhance municipal service delivery.
    - Moderator: Pindiwe Gida, chief officer: human capital and corporate services, Salga

    Speakers:

    • Maureen Makgolane, senior manager: remuneration HIRS and analytics, Salga
    • Diana Mbatha, senior manager: organisation effectiveness, Salga
    • Litha Mbokotho, co-founder and executive chairman, Tsori Capital and Ornecy
    • Zimasa Koyana, director corporate services, Senqu Local Municipality

    4. Culture as an enabler for high performance

    Keynote Address by: Aine Armstrong, HR director, Blue Label Telecoms

    Overview: Discover how cultivating an inclusive culture can significantly enhance organisational performance. Blue Label Telecoms will share strategies for creating an environment where all employees feel valued and empowered, leading to increased engagement and productivity.

    Speakers:

    • Aine Armstrong, HR director, Blue Label Telecoms
    • Kopano Maruping, head: communications and employee engagement, Blue Label Telecoms
    • Lizelle Revell, talent manager, Blue Label Telecoms

    5. Powering up potential: transforming talent in the energy sector

    Overview: The energy sector is undergoing significant changes driven by technology and sustainability. This panel will explore how Eskom and other key players are upskilling their workforce to adapt to industry advancements and maintain a competitive edge.

    Speakers:

    • Candice Moodley, corporate services executive, EWSETA
    • Devan Pillay, head: institutional support, presidential climate commission
    • Beke Moloi, general manager: learning and development, Eskom
    • Peter Mashatola, general manager: skills and talent, Eskom

    6. The Impact of intergenerational diversity on workplace culture

    Keynote address by: Erosha Govender, CEO, Diversifi

    Overview: In an era of rapid change, understanding and leveraging the diverse perspectives of multiple generations is essential. This keynote will address the challenges and opportunities presented by a multi-generational workforce and offer strategies for fostering an inclusive and innovative workplace culture.

    Event details

    Dates: 4 and 5 September 2024
    Venue: Emperors Palace, Johannesburg

    We extend our gratitude to our platinum partner Business Directive Contract Services (BDCS), as well as our partners SALGA, Eskom Holdings, Merchants, Blue Label Telecoms, BEE 123, Youth Employment Service (Yes4Youth), Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Hloba Clothing, TicketKore, Sage South Africa, Diversifi, Modern Centric, Credit Gateway Financial Services, Alexforbes, Gauteng Tourism Authority, Primedia Out of Home, BPESA, and Good Governance Africa, for your unwavering support and commitment.

    Join us for an engaging and thought-provoking series of discussions and keynote addresses that will offer valuable insights and practical strategies for navigating the future of work. Get your tickets here.

    Topco Media
    DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
