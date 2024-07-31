Retail Supply Chain
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

TDMCPromiseHeineken BeveragesNIQ and GfK – an NIQ CompanySwitch Energy DrinkEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Supply Chain News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Entries open for 2024 Pan African Supply Chain Awards

    31 Jul 2024
    31 Jul 2024
    The 2024 Pan African Supply Chain Awards is now open for entries. Taking place on 9 October 2024 at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg, the awards celebrate the best-in-class individuals and organisations on the continent, honouring exceptional achievement and innovation in the procurement and supply chain industry.
    Annah Manugu, founder and CEO of Mamoja Trading and Projects, is the winner of the 2023 Best Development Initiative. Image supplied
    Annah Manugu, founder and CEO of Mamoja Trading and Projects, is the winner of the 2023 Best Development Initiative. Image supplied

    Since its inception in 2014, the awards have become a cornerstone event. Now in its 10th year, this occasion celebrates the profound impact of supply chain professionals in Africa, bringing together the industry's top talent to honour their remarkable achievements.

    New categories and awards added

    Kamogelo Mampane, chairperson of the Pan African Supply Chain Awards, encourages individuals and organisations to enter - with a total of 14 awards to be presented.

    “The main purpose of the awards is to recognise and elevate the supply chain as a vital profession in organisations and on the continent. We want to highlight the importance of the supply chain, but also ensure that its professionals are supported to excel,” says Mampane.

    This year, the awards have broadened their scope to include new categories, recognising the vital contributions of supply chain professionals in various sectors, including the pharmaceutical industry, for their efforts in delivering essential medicines needed to save lives.

    Gregory Mofokeng, vice president: Business from the Black Business Council, says: “It is important to recognise, encourage and motivate supply chain practitioners who are crucial in supporting the core business of their institutions. These practitioners are critical in the support and empowerment of black suppliers and consequently the transformation of the South African economy. These awards are key to demonstrate to the practitioners and stakeholders the impact of their work and I encourage businesses to enter as it is a worthwhile experience.”

    Past winners

    Annah Manugu, founder and CEO of Mamoja Trading and Projects, is the winner of the 2023 Best Development Initiative. Her company transports for the mining industry and operates primarily out of Marikana, a village in the North West province.

    She says: “After winning, I just felt humbled, grateful and validated, as our efforts really have made a meaningful impact. I have received congratulations from my peers and words of encouragement from across the sector. For organisations that participate, the Awards are the best platform to benchmark their practices with those of industry peers and to gain visibility for their brand.”

    Lomakhosi Magagula, founder and managing director of Zeal Procurement and Supply Chain Ltd in Swaziland, and winner of the 2023 Top Professional Woman of the Year Award, says: “Receiving this recognition boosted my confidence in bidding for projects. As we speak, I am a procurement specialist for a World Bank funded project for the Ministry of Education in Swaziland. I narrated my achievement to the panel during the interview and they were blown away. Furthermore, conference organisers the world over are keen to have me speak at their events. This award has given me international recognition and is compelling me to fully unleash my potential.”

    Enter the 2024 Pan African Supply Chain Awards

    This year's awards ceremony will spotlight industry changemakers and trailblazers, highlighting exceptional contributions driving positive change in communities, stimulating economic growth, and fostering sustainability.

    Participants include speakers from the government, private sector, Supply Chain Council, and Black Business Council. The deadline for entries is 13 September 2024.

    To enter, go to www.panafricansupplychainawards.com.

    Read more: Black Business Council, Gregory Mofokeng
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    Ramaphosa signs Procurement Bill into law: A new era for SA supply chain
    Ramaphosa signs Procurement Bill into law: A new era for SA supply chain
    25 Jul 2024
    Zikalala condemns disruptions caused by 'construction mafia'
    Zikalala condemns disruptions caused by 'construction mafia'
    31 Jul 2023
    Cash flow critical for SME survival
    Cash flow critical for SME survival
    19 Nov 2020
    2020 winners of Africa's first Virtual Empowerment Awards announced
    Topco Media2020 winners of Africa's first Virtual Empowerment Awards announced
    27 Jul 2020
    2020 Top Empowerment Virtual Summit: Kganki Matabane 'BBBEE is going nowhere'
    Topco Media2020 Top Empowerment Virtual Summit: Kganki Matabane 'BBBEE is going nowhere'
    24 Jul 2020
    Fighting the supply chain crisis
    Fighting the supply chain crisis
    25 Feb 2019
    Strengthening of trade, investment ties at Africa ASEAN Business Expo
    Strengthening of trade, investment ties at Africa ASEAN Business Expo
    16 Nov 2017
    2017 MBSA Congress tackles triple challenge of poverty, unemployment, inequality in SA
    2017 MBSA Congress tackles triple challenge of poverty, unemployment, inequality in SA
    12 Sep 2017
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz