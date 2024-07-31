Entries open for 2024 Pan African Supply Chain Awards

The 2024 Pan African Supply Chain Awards is now open for entries. Taking place on 9 October 2024 at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg, the awards celebrate the best-in-class individuals and organisations on the continent, honouring exceptional achievement and innovation in the procurement and supply chain industry.

Annah Manugu, founder and CEO of Mamoja Trading and Projects, is the winner of the 2023 Best Development Initiative. Image supplied

Since its inception in 2014, the awards have become a cornerstone event. Now in its 10th year, this occasion celebrates the profound impact of supply chain professionals in Africa, bringing together the industry's top talent to honour their remarkable achievements.

New categories and awards added

Kamogelo Mampane, chairperson of the Pan African Supply Chain Awards, encourages individuals and organisations to enter - with a total of 14 awards to be presented.

“The main purpose of the awards is to recognise and elevate the supply chain as a vital profession in organisations and on the continent. We want to highlight the importance of the supply chain, but also ensure that its professionals are supported to excel,” says Mampane.

This year, the awards have broadened their scope to include new categories, recognising the vital contributions of supply chain professionals in various sectors, including the pharmaceutical industry, for their efforts in delivering essential medicines needed to save lives.

Gregory Mofokeng, vice president: Business from the Black Business Council, says: “It is important to recognise, encourage and motivate supply chain practitioners who are crucial in supporting the core business of their institutions. These practitioners are critical in the support and empowerment of black suppliers and consequently the transformation of the South African economy. These awards are key to demonstrate to the practitioners and stakeholders the impact of their work and I encourage businesses to enter as it is a worthwhile experience.”

Past winners

Annah Manugu, founder and CEO of Mamoja Trading and Projects, is the winner of the 2023 Best Development Initiative. Her company transports for the mining industry and operates primarily out of Marikana, a village in the North West province.

She says: “After winning, I just felt humbled, grateful and validated, as our efforts really have made a meaningful impact. I have received congratulations from my peers and words of encouragement from across the sector. For organisations that participate, the Awards are the best platform to benchmark their practices with those of industry peers and to gain visibility for their brand.”

Lomakhosi Magagula, founder and managing director of Zeal Procurement and Supply Chain Ltd in Swaziland, and winner of the 2023 Top Professional Woman of the Year Award, says: “Receiving this recognition boosted my confidence in bidding for projects. As we speak, I am a procurement specialist for a World Bank funded project for the Ministry of Education in Swaziland. I narrated my achievement to the panel during the interview and they were blown away. Furthermore, conference organisers the world over are keen to have me speak at their events. This award has given me international recognition and is compelling me to fully unleash my potential.”

Enter the 2024 Pan African Supply Chain Awards

This year's awards ceremony will spotlight industry changemakers and trailblazers, highlighting exceptional contributions driving positive change in communities, stimulating economic growth, and fostering sustainability.

Participants include speakers from the government, private sector, Supply Chain Council, and Black Business Council. The deadline for entries is 13 September 2024.

To enter, go to www.panafricansupplychainawards.com.