    Effie announces 2024 Global Effie Index, unveiling the world’s Most Effective Marketers

    Effie Worldwide has released the 2024 Effie Index® (effieindex.com), the 14th edition of the annual global ranking that celebrates the most effective marketing around the world. Drawing from finalist and winning entries submitted across regional, national, and global Effie Awards competitions, this year's Index continues to reflect the evolving landscape of impactful marketing.
    12 Jun 2025
    Effie Worldwide has released the 2024 Effie Index® (effieindex.com), the 14th edition of the annual global ranking that celebrates the most effective marketing around the world. Drawing from finalist and winning entries submitted across regional, national, and global Effie Awards competitions, this year's Index continues to reflect the evolving landscape of impactful marketing.

    “The Effie Index sets the global standard for marketing effectiveness. It’s about recognizing work that works and delivering real impact across geographies, industries and audiences,” said Traci Alford, Global CEO, Effie Worldwide. “This year’s rankings reflect the true breadth of global marketing excellence, and we congratulate all those who earned top honors. We’re proud to celebrate their success and are inspired by their leadership.”

    This year’s rankings are representative of Effie Awards finalists and winners determined between 1 January 2024, and 31 December 2024.

    Most Effective Marketers

    Top 5: AB InBev, McDonald's, Unilever, PepsiCo, Mondelēz International

    Once again, FMCG/CPG, QSR, and personal care brands dominated the rankings, with AB InBev maintaining its leadership position as the most effective marketer for the fourth consecutive year. AB InBev was followed closely by McDonald’s, which climbed to second place, and Unilever, which moved to the third position. PepsiCo remained amongst the top at number four, while Mondelēz International made a strong showing to round out the top five marketers.

    Most Effective Brands

    Top 5: McDonald’s, Dove, KFC, Samsung, O Boticário

    In the brand category, McDonald’s once again earned the top spot as the most effective brand globally, reflecting its sustained investment in effectiveness-driven marketing. Dove made a significant leap into second place, signaling strong consumer engagement and the impact of purpose-led brand communications. KFC held steady among top brands in third, while Samsung came in fourth place with innovative, high-impact campaigns. Brazil’s O Boticário secured the fifth spot, reinforcing the strength of Latin American brands on a global stage.

    Most Effective Agency Holding Groups

    Top 5: Omnicom, WPP, Publicis Groupe, Interpublic Group (IPG), Dentsu

    Omnicom retained its position as the most effective agency holding group, ahead of WPP and Publicis Groupe, which held the second and third spots respectively. Interpublic Group (IPG) and Dentsu completed the top five, each demonstrating robust global performance across markets.

    Most Effective Agency Networks

    Top 5: Ogilvy, McCann Worldgroup, BBDO Worldwide, DDB Worldwide, VML

    For agency networks, Ogilvy rose to the top in 2024, driven by standout campaigns and consistently effective work across multiple regions. It was followed by McCann Worldgroup, BBDO Worldwide, DDB Worldwide, and VML, which made its debut in the top five following a period of transformation and global expansion.

    Most Effective Agency Offices

    Top 5: AlmapBBDO (São Paulo, Brazil), Ogilvy (Mumbai, India), Leo Burnett (Mumbai, India), McCann (Gurugram, India), Leo Burnett (Dubai, United Arab Emirates)

    At the agency office level, AlmapBBDO in São Paulo, Brazil, held onto the top spot as the most effective individual agency office. They were followed by Ogilvy Mumbai and Leo Burnett Mumbai, underscoring India’s growing influence in the global effectiveness conversation. McCann Gurugram remained among the top as this year’s number four spot, followed by Leo Burnett Dubai, as number five.

    Most Effective Independent Agencies

    Top 5: Mischief @ No Fixed Address (Brooklyn, NY, United States), ISLA (Mexico City, Mexico), ISLA (Buenos Aires, Argentina), The Womb (Mumbai, India), Soko (São Paulo, Brazil)

    Among independent agencies, Mischief @ No Fixed Address, based in Brooklyn, New York, earned the distinction of being the most effective in the world. The agency’s creative innovation and performance-driven approach propelled it to the top just five years after its founding. Latin American agencies also made a strong impact, with ISLA achieving dual recognition for its offices in Mexico City and Buenos Aires. The Womb in Mumbai and Soko in São Paulo completed the global top five, showcasing the global reach and innovation of independent agencies.

    2024 Regional Rankings

    Asia Pacific

    McDonald’s (marketer), McDonald's (brand), WPP (holding group), Ogilvy (agency network), Ogilvy Mumbai (agency office), The Womb (independent agency).

    Europe

    McDonald's (marketer), McDonald’s (brand), WPP (holding group), Publicis (agency network), Ogilvy Athens (agency office), Banda (independent agency).

    Latin America

    AB InBev (marketer), O Boticário (brand), Omnicom (holding group), BBDO Worldwide (agency network), AlmapBBDO (agency office), ISLA Mexico (independent agency).

    Middle East & Africa

    AB InBev (marketer), Yas Island (brand), Publicis Groupe (holding group), Leo Burnett Worldwide (agency network), Leo Burnett Dubai (agency office), People of the Internet (independent agency).

    North America

    McDonald’s (marketer), McDonald’s (brand), IPG (holding group), McCann Worldgroup (agency network), Mischief @ No Fixed Address (agency office & independent agency).

    2024 South Africa Rankings

    RANK

    SA INDIVIDUAL AGENCY OFFICES

     

    POINTS


    1
    Halo
    Johannesburg
    76

    2
    Ogilvy
    Cape Town
    72

    3
    M-Sports Marketing Communications
    Johannesburg
    51

    4
    Joe Public
    Johannesburg
    46

    5
    Ogilvy
    Johannesburg
    42

    6
    iProspect
    Johannesburg
    30

    7
    Dentsu Creative
    Johannesburg
    21

    8
    Hearts & Science
    Dubai
    18

    8
    Living Masks Experiential
    Johannesburg
    18

    8
    Mindshare
    Johannesburg
    18

    8
    Punky Starfish
    Johannesburg
    18

    8
    SHIFT
    Johannesburg
    18

    13
    Draftline
    Johannesburg
    13

    14
    Foneworx
    Johannesburg
    12

    14
    Retroviral
    Johannesburg
    12

    16
    99cents
    Cape Town
    6

    16
    Design Bridge and Partners
    Cape Town
    6

    16
    Shaun James Film
    Johannesburg
    6

    19
    Accenture Song
    Johannesburg
    3

    19
    Juno
    Johannesburg
    3

    19
    Massif Films
    Johannesburg
    3

    19
    PHD
    Cape Town
    3

    19
    Starcom
    Johannesburg
    3

    24
    Dentsu
    Johannesburg
    2

    24
    Levergy
    Johannesburg
    2

    24
    M&C Saatchi Abel
    Johannesburg
    2

    24
    Promise Group
    Johannesburg
    2

    28
    Hirt & Carter
    Johannesburg
    1

    28
    IMA
    Cape Town
    1

    28
    Machine
    Johannesburg
    1

    28
    Moonsport
    Cape Town
    1

    28
    PHD
    Johannesburg
    1

    28
    SABC
    Durban
    1

    28
    The Media Shop
    Johannesburg
    1

    RANK

    SA INDEPENDENT AGENCY OFFICES                

     

    POINTS

    1


    Halo
    Johannesburg
    76

    2
    Joe Public
    Johannesburg
    46

    3
    Living Masks Experiential
    Johannesburg
    18

    3
    Punky Starfish
    Johannesburg
    18

    3
    SHIFT
    Johannesburg
    18

    6
    Foneworx
    Johannesburg
    12

    6
    Retroviral
    Johannesburg
    12

    8
    99cents
    Cape Town
    6

    8
    Shaun James Film
    Johannesburg
    6

    10
    Juno
    Johannesburg
    3

    10
    Massif Films
    Johannesburg
    3

    12
    Promise Group
    Johannesburg
    2

    13
    Hirt & Carter
    Johannesburg
    1

    13
    Machine
    Johannesburg
    1

    13
    Moonsport
    Cape Town
    1

    13
    SABC
    Durban
    1

    13
    The Media Shop
    Johannesburg
    1

    RANK

    SA AGENCY NETWORKS

    POINTS

    1


    Ogilvy
    114

    2
    Joe Public
    46

    3
    iProspect
    30

    4
    Dentsu International
    23

    5
    Omnicom Media Group
    22

    6
    Mindshare Worldwide
    18

    7
    Draftline
    13

    8
    M&C Saatchi
    4

    9
    Accenture Song
    3

    9
    Starcom
    3

    11
    Hirt & Carter Group
    1

    11
    Smollan
    1

    11
    The Media Shop
    1

    RANK

    SA HOLDING GROUPS

     

    POINTS

    1


    WPP
    114

    2
    Dentsu
    53

    3
    Megapro Holdings
    51

    4
    Omnicom
    22

    5
    AB InBev
    13

    RANK

    SA BRANDS

    POINTS

    1


    Castle Lager
    54

    2
    Pineapple
    52

    3
    Brutal Fruit Spritzer
    36

    3
    KFC
    36

    5
    Capital Legacy
    24

    5
    Carling Black Label
    24

    7
    Cadbury Dairy Milk
    6

    7
    Checkers
    6

    7
    Chicken Licken
    6

    7
    PEP
    6

    11
    SAB
    4

    12
    Nedbank
    2

    12
    Simba
    2

    12
    Telkom
    2

    RANK

    SA MARKETERS

    POINTS

    1


    AB InBev
    118

    2
    Pineapple
    52

    3
    YUM!
    36

    4
    Capital Legacy
    24

    5
    Chicken Licken
    6

    5
    Mondelez International
    6

    5
    Shoprite Holdings
    6

    5
    Steinhoff International Holdings
    6

    9
    Nedbank
    2

    9
    PepsiCo
    2

    9
    Telkom SA
    2

    To view the complete rankings and learn more about how rankings are compiled, visit effieindex.com.

    *Please note: Effie Slovenia did not hold a competition during the 2024 Effie Index qualifying period. This year's rankings also reflect the results of the 2024 Global Best of the Best Effie Awards.

