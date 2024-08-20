Subscribe & Follow
Eduvos has space in 2024 for Matric rewrite candidates
Eduvos has 4 intakes throughout the year so that students in any phase of life can start their studies as soon as possible without waiting for the following year to enrol. This final intake offers prospective students who obtained improved results in the matric rewrites the opportunity to start their studies at South Africa’s leading private higher education institution.
"We want to congratulate all those who took the courageous step to rewrite and improve their matric results,” says Eduvos executive head of sales and marketing, Marzanne van der Westhuizen.
“At Eduvos, we celebrate your determination and resilience, knowing that these qualities will lead you to success. As you look toward the future, we invite you to join our community, where your hard work and ambition will be met with endless opportunities and support. There’s still time to start your academic journey at Eduvos."
Eduvos works to remove barriers that historically hindered people from pursuing higher education. Along with its four intakes, the institution offers over 20 qualifications, including pre-degree programmes and higher certificates which are perfect for prospective students who obtained a NSC in the rewrite exams but perhaps did not meet the requirements for a degree.
Pre-degree and access programmes
- Pre-degree Foundation Programme (Commerce and Law)
- Pre-degree Foundation Programme (Graphic Design)
- Pre-degree Foundation Programme (Information Technology)
- Pre-degree Foundation Programme (Science)
- Bachelor of Science Access Programme (Science)
- Bachelor of Science Access Programme (Information Technology)
Higher certificates
Applied science
Commerce and law
Humanities
Information technology
- Higher Certificate in Information Systems (Cloud Computing)
- Higher Certificate in Information Systems (Cyber Security)
- Higher Certificate in Information Systems (Data Analytics)
- Higher Certificate in Information Systems (Engineering)
- Higher Certificate in Information Systems (Machine Learning)
- Higher Certificate in Information Systems (Network Engineering)
- Higher Certificate in Information Systems (Robotics and Intelligent Systems)
- Higher Certificate in Information Systems (Software Development)
- Higher Certificate in Information Systems (Open Source)
- Higher Certificate in Information Systems (Web Development)
- Higher Certificate in Information Systems (Game Design and Development)
- Higher Certificate in Computing (GameCraft and Development)
Eduvos’s dedicated higher education consultants are on-hand to help prospective students choose the qualification that best suits them and will set them on a path to success.
Rewrite candidates can also apply for funding assistance with one of Eduvos’s several funding partners. Several external bursaries are available for students enrolling for the fourth block.
Those wishing to learn more about Eduvos can do so at the institutions National Open Day on 28 September taking place at all 12 of its campuses. Alternatively, they can visit the campuses from Monday to Friday between 8.30am and 4pm.
About Eduvos
Eduvos is an award-winning private higher education institution in South Africa, with 12 campuses across the country. The institution offers over 20 qualifications, including degrees, higher certificates and short courses, in four future-facing faculties. Eduvos is committed to empowering its students with the skills and knowledge needed to make a positive impact on their communities and help Africa prosper.
