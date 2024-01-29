Eduvos celebrates Dr Amos Anele's recognition as a Top 50 Cyber Security Leader

Dr Amos Anele, head of programme for the IT faculty at Eduvos

The Summit selects cyber security leaders for the top 50 based on nominations, direct applications, information from their database, interviews, company websites, and other public sources. These 50 individuals are united in their passion and unwavering commitment to making effective changes in the realm of cybersecurity.

Dr Amos has been selected as one of the top 50 based on his contribution to cyber security in South Africa through his academic research and his commitment to educating and fostering the next generation of cyber security professionals.

Dr Amos has been with Eduvos since 2016, where he has ensured that the institution’s IT faculty creates well-rounded, industry-ready graduates through robust and relevant qualifications.

As South Africa’s award winning private higher education institution, Eduvos takes great pride in celebrating Dr Amos's achievements, further solidifying its commitment to delivering top-tier education and producing graduates who have a competitive edge in the workforce.

“I appreciate the Summit for recognising me and encouraging me to remain passionate and committed to making sure that students receive a world-class education from us. What we offer aligns with the tech demands and this has been recognised with this award,” says Dr Anele.

The Eduvos IT faculty, under the leadership of Dr Amos, ensures that graduates are ready to contribute to the South African IT industry and cyber security space. The faculty offers a Higher Certificate in Information Systems (cyber security) as well as a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (security and network engineering).

“I am happy that Eduvos offers so many different qualifications that align with the fourth industrial revolution. Looking at our faculty, we have been making tremendous effort to allow more students to study with us. The kind of qualifications we offer are so different and varied.”

Dr Anele and his team are constantly working to ensure that the faculty’s qualifications are up to date. In 2023, the IT faculty launched a Higher Certificate in Information Systems (game design and development), a Higher Certificate in Computing, and a Microsoft Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineer programme to meet the needs of the industry.

Dr Anele hopes to expand the faculty’s academic offerings even further in the future and plans are in the works to offer master’s degrees at Eduvos.

The Top 50 will be presented at the 21st global edition of the Cyber Security Summit at the Sandton Convention Center on 14 March, 2024.

Dr Anele thanked his team at the Eduvos IT faculty, his students and the Eduvos community at large for making his efforts possible.

