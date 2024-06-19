Industries

    Dream Hotels, CityBlue join forces to strengthen African hospitality landscape

    2 Jul 2024
    Dream Hotels & Resorts (Dream) and CityBlue Hotels (CityBlue) have formed a strategic partnership to enhance their market presence across Africa, symbolised by their tagline ‘Collaborating for a Brighter African Hospitality Future’. This alliance represents a significant milestone in uniting two prominent African hospitality firms towards sustainable growth.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    "Collaboration is a powerful force that brings together diverse perspectives," says Nick Dickson, director of Dream Hotels & Resorts. "By combining our resources, expertise, and extensive networks, we’re establishing a unified approach to market expansion, while delivering even greater value to our guests."

    Considered a prominent player in South Africa’s hospitality industry, Dream’s portfolio comprises 23 mixed-used properties, whereas CityBlue is recognised as Africa's fastest-growing group with 12 properties across Nairobi, Kigali, Kampala, and Dar es Salaam.

    According to Jameel Verjee, managing director of CityBlue Hotels, their East-meets-South partnership will include joint marketing campaigns, co-branded promotions, combined trade show representation, and the exchange of contracted agents, wholesalers, and clients to ensure a diversified market reach.

    Fostering pan-African collaborations

    "A rising tide lifts all boats," he adds. "By working together we’re creating greater scope for future business opportunities and strengthening pan-African collaborations, which ultimately leads to a more resilient, robust and unified industry."

    The cohesive partnership aligns with AHIF’s mission of fostering investment, collaboration, and growth in African hospitality.

    Let's do Biz