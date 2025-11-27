Destino is GrandWest's latest nightlife spot

Destino is GrandWest’s newest nightlife destination — a space where luxury meets the untamed, and every detail is designed to awaken the senses.

Image supplied

Inspired by the deep allure of the after dark, Destino blends immersive design, curated music, and premium hospitality into an elevated experience unlike anything else in Cape Town.

More than a venue, Destino is a world of its own — a sanctuary for those who crave rhythm, atmosphere, and unforgettable nights.

Where the wild meets the luxurious

Inside Destino, guests step into a sultry, jungle-luxe environment defined by rich emerald tones, textured shadows, gold accents, and cinematic lighting. Every element, from the décor to the cocktails and curated DJ lineups, is crafted to transport you into an indulgent, sensory-driven escape.

Image supplied

Destino is built on three pillars:

1. Immersive environment

A dramatic, moody interior alive with deep greens, warm gold light, and lush textures. The design carries an exotic elegance, creating a setting that feels mysterious, sophisticated and wild.

2. Curated entertainment

Destino’s nightlife brings the energy of Cape Town’s cultural heartbeat into one space — with curated DJ nights, themed experiences, and sonic journeys shaped by some of the city’s most compelling artists and DJs.

3. Elevated hospitality

Signature cocktails, premium service, and an atmosphere that balances intimacy with energy. Every visit is designed to feel special, intentional, and unforgettable.

Image supplied

Destino offers a dynamic lineup of weekly and seasonal experiences, including high-energy DJ night curations, Salsa in the Jungle, weekend nightlife takeovers featuring top DJs and performers and corporate and private event hosting.

Destino (formerly Hanover Street) is opening on Friday, 28 November 2025.