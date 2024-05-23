Debunking the myths of creatine monohydrate

However, amidst the noise, scientific research continues to illuminate the truth about its efficacy and safety.
Jason Dunning from Nutritional Performance Labs (NPL), shares insights and debunks the myths surrounding creatine to discover how to harness its potential safely, and effectively decodes the labels to help you align your fitness goals and supplementation.
Myth #1: Creatine is a steroid: Perhaps the most persistent misconception about creatine is its association with anabolic steroids. Let’s clear the air once and for all: Creatine is not an anabolic steroid. It’s a naturally occurring compound found in foods like meat and fish, and it plays a crucial role in energy metabolism within the body.
Unlike anabolic steroids, which artificially enhance muscle growth by imitating testosterone, creatine simply helps replenish ATP, the energy currency of cells, aiding in short bursts of intense physical activity.
Myth #2: Creatine causes kidney damage: This myth has plagued creatine for years, leading to unwarranted fear among fitness enthusiasts. The truth is, numerous studies have debunked this claim, showing that creatine supplementation in recommended doses poses no significant risk to kidney function in healthy individuals.
Myth #3: Creatine leads to excessive water retention: Another common misconception is that creatine causes bloating and water retention, giving rise to a puffy appearance. While it’s true that creatine can increase water content within muscle cells, this effect is intracellular, contributing to cell volumisation rather than extracellular bloating.
The temporary increase in water weight is typically mild and dissipates once supplementation ceases, leaving behind lean muscle gains.
Now that we’ve debunked the myths, let’s explore how to leverage creatine for optimal results:
The veil of mystery shrouding creatine monohydrate is slowly lifting, revealing a safe and effective supplement backed by scientific evidence. By dispelling myths and understanding how to use creatine responsibly, fitness enthusiasts can unlock its full potential to enhance performance, strength, and muscle growth.