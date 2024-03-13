Industries

    Daily Maverick's The Gathering: 2024 tickets sold out, catch the live stream free!

    Issued by Daily Maverick
    13 Mar 2024
    13 Mar 2024
    Daily Maverick’s highly anticipated event, The Gathering: Twenty Twenty-Four, scheduled for 14 March 2024 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, has officially sold out of all available tickets for the in-person experience.
    Daily Maverick&#x2019;s The Gathering: 2024 tickets sold out, catch the live stream free!

    With less than 24 hours to go, excitement is building for the most engaging, empowering and informed elections-focused event of the year. Before South Africans head to the polls on 29 May 2024, The Gathering promises to break down the political jargon, foster meaningful dialogue and encourage voter awareness before they make their mark.

    If you don’t have a ticket to the physical event, don’t despair – Daily Maverick is pleased to be able to offer all South Africans access to the virtual experience for free.

    The Gathering: Twenty Twenty-Four will be streamed live, providing a virtual alternative for individuals unable to secure tickets for the in-person event. This means all South Africans, regardless of their location or capacity to attend in person, have the opportunity to participate.

    The event features an esteemed line-up of speakers, engaging panel discussions, activities and civic engagement.

    The virtual event is a unique opportunity to connect with the community, submit questions and comments to our team and to panellists, explore Daily Maverick’s offerings, and take part in thought-provoking discussions from the comfort of your home or office.

    To register for the virtual event and join these important discussions, visit https://events.dailymaverick.co.za/

    All registrants will receive free access to the live stream and additional event information.

    For media inquiries, please contact:

    Saskia Falken
    Email: az.oc.kcirevamyliad@aiksas

    About Daily Maverick:

    Daily Maverick is an independent news and analysis platform committed to delivering high-quality journalism that serves as a catalyst for positive change. With a focus on in-depth reporting and insightful commentary, Daily Maverick tackles pressing issues across politics, business, science and society.

    Daily Maverick
    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, investigations, analysis and opinion. We are a South African based publication with a worldview.

