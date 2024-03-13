Daily Maverick’s The Gathering: 2024 tickets sold out, catch the live stream free!

With less than 24 hours to go, excitement is building for the most engaging, empowering and informed elections-focused event of the year. Before South Africans head to the polls on 29 May 2024, The Gathering promises to break down the political jargon, foster meaningful dialogue and encourage voter awareness before they make their mark.

If you don’t have a ticket to the physical event, don’t despair – Daily Maverick is pleased to be able to offer all South Africans access to the virtual experience for free.

The Gathering: Twenty Twenty-Four will be streamed live, providing a virtual alternative for individuals unable to secure tickets for the in-person event. This means all South Africans, regardless of their location or capacity to attend in person, have the opportunity to participate.

The event features an esteemed line-up of speakers, engaging panel discussions, activities and civic engagement.

The virtual event is a unique opportunity to connect with the community, submit questions and comments to our team and to panellists, explore Daily Maverick’s offerings, and take part in thought-provoking discussions from the comfort of your home or office.

To register for the virtual event and join these important discussions, visit https://events.dailymaverick.co.za/

All registrants will receive free access to the live stream and additional event information.

