Cape Town’s Summer Festival of Racing: A celebration of fashion, food, and fun

The Summer Festival of Racing has officially begun, marking a season where racing excellence, culture, fashion and lifestyle come together to create one of South Africa’s most anticipated summer experiences.

Image supplied

Running from November 2025 to February 2026, this year’s festival introduces a refreshed vision for Race Coast: A modern and inclusive experience that invites every South African - families, fashion lovers, foodies and racing enthusiasts alike - to discover a new way to spend summer in Cape Town.

Kicking off with season, the Cape Punters Cup on 22 November at the Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse, set a strong tone for the season ahead, with approximately 2,000 Capetonians enjoying a day at the races.

On the track, Good For You won a dramatic Race Coast Cape Punters Cup (Gr 2) after barely holding off a surging Randolph Hearst and surviving an objection by the runner-up.

Meanwhile, off the track, families shopped at the Trackside Market while the little ones enjoyed the fun-filled kids’ zone and participated in mini races of their own.

The winning moments continued with the crowning of the Best Dressed racegoers, where the 1st placed fashionista walked away with R5,000. Expect the same infectious energy and excitement of the Punters Cup to carry through every event this season.

Entertainment for all

The Summer Festival of Racing blends thoroughbred racing with fresh creativity, high-end fashion moments, premium hospitality and immersive family entertainment.

The result is a summer experience designed to feel welcoming, energetic and unmistakably Cape Town.

"The 2025/2026 Summer Festival of Racing sets a new benchmark for the racing experience,” says Donovan Everitt, COO of Race Coast Western Cape.

“We continue on our mission to evolve racing into an exciting, vibrant and truly accessible experience for all South Africans by honouring the heritage of our sport while inviting new audiences to enjoy the fashion, food, culture and entertainment. This is going to be a special season.”

Image supplied

Upcoming Summer Festival of Racing highlights

Sip & Shop feat. World Sports Betting Cape Fillies Guineas: 6 December 2025

A sophisticated start to the festive season featuring boutique shopping, premium fashion, wine tastings and the country’s top three-year-old fillies taking centre stage. Free entry. Tickets will be available at Computicket soon

Festive Fair feat. Hollywoodbets Cape Guineas: 13 December 2025

A day overflowing with holiday cheer from festive markets, themed décor, family entertainment and world-class racing headlined by the nation’s leading three-year-old colts. The evening will transform the venue into a vibrant celebration of colour and music as thousands of Kaapse Klopse will arrive in their troupe colours to participate in the Voorsmakie - a key prelude to the iconic street parade. Free entry. Tickets will be available at Computicket soon

L’Ormarins King’s Plate: 10 January 2026

The Mother City’s most elegant racing tradition returns. Expect blue-and-white couture, refined hospitality, international attention and one of the world’s most prestigious Grade 1 miles. Tickets on sale.

World Sports Betting Cape Town Met presents Symphony of Style: 31 January 2026

Fashion, music, culture and high stakes collide at the flagship summer event under the banner, “Symphony of Style.” The World Sports Betting Cape Town Met remains an iconic moment on the national calendar and a day where Cape Town dresses up, shows up and celebrates in unforgettable style. Tickets on sale at Computicket.

Seafood & Jazz Festival feat. Lucky Fish Cape Derby: 28 February 2026

The grand finale of the season. A vibrant fusion of seafood fare, smooth live jazz, family experiences and the renowned Lucky Fish Cape Derby, South Africa’s premier staying contest for three-year-olds.

Whether you’re an avid punter, a social explorer, a fashion devotee or simply looking for a memorable day out in Cape Town, the Festival promises something extraordinary for everyone.

For more information on the line-up of events, visit www.caperacing.co.za.