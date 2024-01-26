Builders’ new platform encourages customers to stop procrastinating

Builders has unveiled a dynamic brand platform called ‘Do Day’ aimed at breaking the chains of procrastination.

The campaign, tailored for DIY enthusiasts, homeowners, small business owners, and contractors, taps into the emotional resonance of personal growth, community building, and national progress to encourage everyone to embark on those long-awaited projects with the support of Builders.

"The Builders' 'Do Day' campaign is our commitment to help shatter the chains of procrastination, empowering our customers to turn their dreams into reality. We believe that every moment of delay is a missed opportunity for growth, and through this initiative, we inspire action, fostering a community of doers and achievers. In this way, we build a connection with our customers that inspires them to tackle unfinished DIY tasks and projects, leveraging the extensive expertise and assistance offered by Builders,” says Katherine Madley, Massmart’s vice president of marketing.

Builders' strength in the spotlight

Founded 21 years ago, Builders has undergone remarkable transformations, successfully expanding across Africa in 2011. Introducing Superstore formats in metropolitan areas and towns, and launching the online platform in 2017, to meet evolving customer needs.

In 2023, Builders initiated the Builders PRO benefits program, providing trade professionals with exclusive savings, personalised offers, and incredible deals on a wide range of DIY products and services. In 2023, Builders was recognised as the Best DIY Store and Best Paint Store in The Star & Pretoria News. The Readers' Choice Awards, also in 2023, named Builders as the Best Hardware store in the Best of Pretoria Readers’ Choice Awards.

Following the launch of sister brands Game and Makro’s e-commerce websites, as well as the Makro shopping App, the Builders website was revamped late 2023 to offer customers a more intuitive online experience with practical enhancements that include reducing the number of steps to checkout and also giving customers the option to add Builders’ white glove service that includes delivery, installation, and expert service.

Builders also opened express format stores nationwide, focusing on key economic areas within South African communities. The retailer further optimised its yard services with an innovative yard management solution that reduces customer wait times and streamlines the collection process for an enhanced customer experience and operational efficiency.

The current South African electricity supply has presented challenges in demand, and to address this, Builders there are a number of alternative power solutions to help customers solve for load shedding without breaking the bank - whether it be for their businesses or homes. Builders assists customers to understand their power needs and how energy consumed so that they can choose the right energy solution to power it.

Madley adds, "These milestones highlight our unwavering commitment to prioritising our most significant stakeholder – our customers – even amid challenging economic conditions. Builders is growing, the business is evolving, and we want to take our customers on this journey with us."

Builders transcends being merely a DIY and home improvement destination; we empower self-improvement through home and business enhancement. The 'Do Day' campaign celebrates the collaborative spirit shared between the business and its customers. We offer not just products but over two decades of knowledge and passion.

Accenture creative directors behind the ‘Do Day’ campaign share insights into the thinking behind the campaign and how its purpose is to empower and inspire people to take a different perspective on DIY projects no matter the size.

“If you have a home, then you will know very well that there is always a to-do list as long as your arm waiting to be finished and often, we are very good at procrastinating. With our new campaign, we wanted to create a bold rallying cry that says ‘Enough!' Today’s the day we do something about it! We wanted to motivate and inspire people but we also wanted them to recognise themselves and make them smile at the same time. Do Day felt like the right solution for that,” says Devin Kennedy, executive creative director of Accenture Song.

“When we are spurred into action, we can do amazing things, as people, as communities and as a country. Whether it is tackling long-postponed tasks or bringing dream renovations to life, as a category leader, Builders champions the cause of proactive achievement, fostering a positive ripple effect for all.

Our new campaign sets out to be the spark that ignites us to look around us and decide what we will tackle on our Do-Day,” concludes Cameron Watson, executive creative director of Accenture Song.