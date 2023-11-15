Massmart launches revamped Builders website

Following the launch last year of new Game and Makro e-commerce websites, and a Makro shopping App, Massmart has, in partnership with Walmart's Global Technology Team in Bangalore, now also launched a revamped website for its Builders brand.

The new Builders website offers customers a much quicker and more intuitive online experience resulting from new features that significantly improve the customer journey from sign-up and log-in, to product search, recommendations and checkout.

Practical enhancements have included reducing the number of steps to checkout and also giving customers the option to add Builders’ white glove service that includes delivery, installation and expert service, to their cart at the click of a button.

Commenting about the enhancements, Paris Philippou, vice president for e-commerce at Builders said, “Each new feature was tested for usability on our live website by a sample of regular online customers. The benefit of this approach is that we were able to evolve and customise the features to ensure the best possible end result for our customers. Through this approach, we have seen improvements such as a reduction in payment errors and a higher conversion rate across our customer base. Online customer feedback since the site was relaunched has been excellent which is demonstrated by increased user traffic and sales."