Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

BataGrey AfricaOnPoint PRQuickEasy SoftwareTechsys DigitalCatchwordsOLC Through The Line CommunicationsBusiness Partners LimitedPyrotecW&RSETART7 DigitalTradewayJoe PublicBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Retailers Opinion South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    How can SA's online retailers ensure this Black Friday is their biggest yet?

    By Joel Bronkowski
    15 Nov 2023
    15 Nov 2023
    Despite very clear economic challenges weighing down the pockets of most South Africans, there are signs that this year's Black Friday could be an incredibly significant one for the country's online retailers. Local appetite for online shopping has, for instance, kept growing post the Covid-19 pandemic. And after a year characterised by rising costs, many may be waiting for a good deal before buying a big-ticket item.
    Joel Bronkowski, Paystack Country Lead - South Africa. Image supplied
    Joel Bronkowski, Paystack Country Lead - South Africa. Image supplied

    Even with those factors in mind, however, it’s important to note that online retailers can’t just put forward some good Black Friday deals, do a little extra promotion, and expect shoppers to appear in their virtual droves. Some may, of course, come for those deals but online retailers also have to provide an exceptional experience if they’re to keep customers coming back time and time again.

    That means getting everything from the look, feel, and speed of the website right through to customer onboarding and logistics. Especially critical to building that great customer experience, however, is ensuring frictionless payments for everyone buying from the site, regardless of their choice of payment method.

    SA’s big e-commerce growth

    Before looking at how online retailers can provide the kind of great experiences that turn casual shoppers into loyal customers, it’s important to understand why there’s cause for optimism this Black Friday.

    First, there’s the fact that online retail has continued along the growth trajectory it started during the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the “Online Retail in South Africa 2022” study conducted by World Wide Worx with Mastercard, South African e-commerce grew 30% in 2022, with revenues now in excess of R55 billion. That continues a pattern of strong growth from 2021 when e-commerce expanded 40%, and 2020, when it grew 66%.

    E-commerce growth in SA was inevitable. Source: Andrea Picqaudio/Pexels
    What is driving the e-commerce surge in SA?

    22 Aug 2023

    That this growth tapered off as Covid-19 restrictions fell is to be expected. There are some items that people just prefer to buy in-store. The fact that growth has remained as high as it has, however, shows that online purchasing habits have stuck and that more and more people are spending increasing amounts of money online.

    This growth trend is further borne out in Black Friday data from the banks. FNB, for example, saw a 31% year-on-year increase in online Black Friday sales in 2022, compared with an 18% increase in physical sales. Nedbank, meanwhile, saw an 88% year-on-year increase in online sales, compared with a 30% bump in physical sales.

    Building a great payment experience

    As I’ve already noted, however, individual stores can’t rely on an increasingly e-commerce hungry South African public to drive their own Black Friday sales. They also have to ensure that they’re providing the best possible experience to those customers. And payments are crucial to that.

    How can embedded payments drive better online retail customer experiences?
    How can embedded payments drive better online retail customer experiences?

      6 Oct 2023

    Providing a great payment experience should make logical sense. The last thing anyone wants after browsing for the perfect items is to encounter difficulties paying. Think about it: how often have you abandoned your trolley in the supermarket when you find out the electronic payment systems it uses are broken?

    If you’re lucky, you might have the cash on you. Otherwise, you’re probably just going to abandon your trolley and try your luck somewhere else. And if it’s that easy to do in the real world, how much easier is it to do online?

    In fact, we have numbers that give us a sense of exactly how easy it is to abandon a cart in the face of payment friction. A 2022 consumer-focused report, for instance, found that 70% of online consumers have abandoned a purchase at some point. Among the top reasons for doing so are payment failures and too many steps in the purchase process.

    Image by from
    Image by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay

    Indeed, the survey found that the latter reason was almost as big a purchase disincentive as poor site functionality and deliveries taking too long. Each of those abandoned payments means potentially losing a customer forever too. How many times have you gone back for a purchase on a website where you’ve struggled to push a payment through?

    There are other points of friction that can harm the payments experience. Not making a person’s preferred payment method available is just one example of a potential friction point. It might not be a dealbreaker in the way that payment failures and overly complex procedures but it will make someone think twice before making a repeat purchase.

    So, while there’s absolutely nothing wrong with online retailers ramping up their server capacity in anticipation of Black Friday, it’s even more critical that a good customer experience is at the heart of their payment experience.

    Boosting sales, building loyalty

    Ultimately, while Black Friday can provide online retailers with a significant sales boost, online retailers must remember that it provides a much bigger opportunity too. If an online retailer provides the ideal experience to its customers, the day is also a chance for it to build lasting customer loyalty. In the quest to provide those kinds of experiences, online retailers must always bear in mind how critical payments are.

    Read more: Black Friday, Black Friday sales, #BlackFriday, Black Friday deals, Joel Bronkowski, Black Friday 2023
    NextOptions

    About Joel Bronkowski

    Joel Bronkowski, Paystack Country Lead - South Africa

    Related

    #BlackFriday: OneDayOnly.co.za launches online petition pushing employees for early 'payday'
    #BlackFriday: OneDayOnly.co.za launches online petition pushing employees for early 'payday'
    1 day
    #BlackFriday: SA retail brands reveal plans for 2023
    #BlackFriday: SA retail brands reveal plans for 2023
     9 Nov 2023
    6 tips on how businesses can maximise Black November
    6 tips on how businesses can maximise Black November
    9 Nov 2023
    Is it time to re-imagine Black Friday in Africa?
    Is it time to re-imagine Black Friday in Africa?
     7 Nov 2023
    7 steps local small businesses can take to maximise Black Friday
    7 steps local small businesses can take to maximise Black Friday
    7 Nov 2023
    4 ways to boost sales and win customers this festive season
    4 ways to boost sales and win customers this festive season
    6 Nov 2023
    How BPOs are reshaping retail and warehousing during e-commerce peaks
    How BPOs are reshaping retail and warehousing during e-commerce peaks
     1 Nov 2023
    Avoid bait marketing pitfalls, but unearth Black Friday jewels
    Avoid bait marketing pitfalls, but unearth Black Friday jewels
    30 Oct 2023
    Must read
    Source:
    PropertyTPN: Renters paying, escalations slowing
    8 minutes
    Source:
    LegalDA plans oversight visit to CPUT stabbing scene as shocking video emerges
     44 minutes
    Tobias Doyer appointed CEO of Grain SA
    AgricultureTobias Doyer appointed CEO of Grain SA
    47 minutes
    Agriculture sector defies odds with 10% year-on-year job growth in Q3 2023
    AgricultureAgriculture sector defies odds with 10% year-on-year job growth in Q3 2023
     3 hours
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz