Biggles Removals weekly update on Pretoria East’s property, infrastructure and moving activity

Here’s an updated overview of the latest property, economic, and infrastructure developments in Centurion, Lyttleton, and Faerie Glen. Whether you're house-hunting, investing, or planning a move, we've gathered fresh intel from multiple sources as well as our perspective with furniture removal activity within these suburbs.

Centurion

Centurion stands out with a dynamic property market. The area offers a diverse range of properties, from affordable sectional titles to luxury estates. Developments like Midstream and Copperleaf Golf Estate cater to higher-end buyers and families, while Eco Park is a rising investment opportunity for young professionals. The presence of the Gautrain station and expanding business districts enhance its appeal, contributing to sustained demand and property value growth.

Property Trends:

Centurion continues to show strong demand for mixed-use developments, catering to a diverse population. Security estates are becoming more and more popular due to safety concerns. Sectional title homes are hot among young professionals and first-time buyers, while family homes in lifestyle estates remain in high demand. Prices are climbing steadily, with location and security being the big selling points.

Infrastructure Developments:

Getting around is pretty smooth thanks to the N1 and N14, and the Gautrain station is a massive plus for commuters. There's a lot of excitement around mixed-use and smart developments, including the proposed Symbio-City — which, if built, would be the tallest building in Africa. The area's top schools, private hospitals, and shopping centers like Centurion Mall and Menlyn Maine make this a really convenient spot for families and working professionals.

Investment Appeal:

Centurion remains a favourite for investors seeking solid rental yields and capital growth.

Its strategic location between Johannesburg and Pretoria, along with new developments in the pipeline, enhances its attractiveness to investors and homebuyers. Security estates, proximity to business parks, and the growing demand for lock-up-and-go units make this suburb perfect for long-term tenants and short-term renters alike.

Sectional Title Snapshot:

There’s strong demand for sectional title properties—especially modern apartments and townhouses in suburbs like Die Hoewes, Eco Park, and Amberfield. They tick all the boxes for affordability, security, and easy access to transport.

Rental Demand:

Rental demand is high across Centurion, especially for lock-up-and-go units near business centers and the Gautrain. Corporate tenants and young professionals provide a steady stream of renters, which is great news for landlords. Short-term rentals are gaining traction too, particularly around Midstream, Irene, and near the Gautrain. These cater to business travelers, government contractors, and families seeking short-term housing close to transport and offices.

