Entries for the PPRA and CSOS Member Awards extended for the Reside Awards 2025

Celebrating innovation and excellence in South Africa’s residential property sector.

Debbie Tagg, chair of the Reside Conference

The Reside Awards 2025, South Africa’s leading awards for the residential property sector, are officially open for entries. The prestigious awards, which will take place on 10 July 2025 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, form part of the prestigious Residential Investment & Development Summit, held in partnership with Real Estate Investor (REI).

Now in its third year, the Reside Awards programme has quickly become an important platform for recognising the country’s most impactful residential developers, property professionals and PropTech pioneers. The 2025 edition introduces two new categories, launched in partnership with the Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority (PPRA).

With the entry deadline set for 9 May 2025, industry stakeholders across the residential value chain are invited to submit their work and celebrate excellence, leadership, and innovation in shaping the future of housing in South Africa. However, entries for the PPRA and CSOS Member Awards have been extended to 16 May 2025.

Recognising leadership across the residential landscape

The Reside Awards were launched in 2023 to honour the individuals and organisations who are redefining standards across South Africa’s residential property sector. The awards highlight the work of those improving lives through better design, affordability, sustainability and inclusive development.

This year’s expanded list of 17 award categories includes:

BNG Development of the Year



Social Housing Development of the Year



Affordable Housing Development of the Year



Residential Development of the Year



Multifamily Residential Development of the Year



Lifestyle Luxury Estate of the Year



Lifestyle Estate of the Year



Retirement Village Development of the Year



Student Accommodation of the Year



Community Scheme of the Year (with CSOS – extended to 16 May 2025)



Upgraded Informal Settlements of the Year



PropTech Innovator of the Year



Residential Estate Agency of the Year



Residential Property Management Company of the Year (with CSOS – extended to 16 May 2025)



Contributor of the Year (individual and company)



Property Practitioner of the Year (new – extended to 16 May 2025)



SMME of the Year (new – extended to 16 May 2025)

Each entry is assessed against category-specific criteria including innovation, community impact, long-term sustainability and social value. The awards encourage entrants to submit visual documentation, case studies and supporting materials that demonstrate real-world outcomes.

New in 2025: a focus on professional excellence and sector transformation

In collaboration with the PPRA, the 2025 awards introduce two new categories – Property Practitioner of the Year and SMME of the Year. These awards aim to recognise outstanding individual and small business performance in a sector that is as dynamic as it is essential to national development.

To qualify for Property Practitioner of the Year, entrants must be registered with the PPRA, hold a valid Fidelity Fund Certificate (FFC), and have a minimum of three years of industry experience. The award will honour ethical leadership, business acumen, and positive community impact.

Championing sustainability in development

A commitment to sustainability is embedded in every aspect of the Reside Awards. As South Africa faces the combined challenges of urbanisation and climate change, the awards highlight projects and innovations that demonstrate environmental and social responsibility.

Debbie Tagg, chair of the Reside Conference, comments: “The Reside Awards are more than a celebration of achievement – they are an inspiration for the future of housing in South Africa, acknowledging the visionaries and innovators who are changing the way we live, work, and build communities. It is inspiring to see how many developers and property professionals are not only delivering homes and at the same time, delivering hope.”

Neale Petersen, co-founder of the Reside Awards and founder of Real Estate Investor (REI) magazine, adds: “The Reside Awards were born out of a desire to elevate and recognise excellence in a sector that plays a critical role in South Africa’s growth story. We are proud to honour the work of individuals and organisations who continue to push boundaries, drive innovation, and embrace sustainability in residential property.”

A platform for recognition and inspiration

Winners of the Reside Awards join a growing community of changemakers who are not only building homes but also transforming lives. Previous honourees have used the awards to raise their visibility, affirm their impact, and inspire continued excellence within their organisations.

“We are incredibly proud to have been recognised as the Residential Property Management Company of the Year 2024. This award reflects the dedication of our entire team and our ongoing commitment to delivering the very best for our tenants and communities,” says Gustav Holtzhausen, from Ithemba Property, part of the Divercity Property Group.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who strive to ensure that our students have a home away from home,” adds Johan Janse van Vuuren of Eris Property Group, winners of the Student Accommodation of the Year Award for Units on Cape Station.

Dr Simphiwe Madikizela, professor of Practice at the University of Johannesburg and one of the 2025 Reside Awards judges, comments: “These awards are so important as they not only showcase the exceptional work being done but also boost confidence in the industry and serve as a catalyst for economic growth.”

Category sponsors

The Reside Awards are proudly supported by category sponsors who share the vision to uplift and transform the residential sector, including:

South African Multifamily Residential Rental Association (SAMRRA)



Trellidor (Pty) Ltd



Fund/us



Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority



Private Sector Housing Association (PSHA)

How to enter

Submissions are open until 9 May 2025 and can be made online via the official Reside Conference website: www.resideconference.co.za. Each category has its own criteria and guidance notes to help entrants prepare their submissions.

The standard entry fee is R2,950 (excl. VAT) per category. A discounted rate of R11,000 applies for four or more entries, up to a maximum of ten categories.



