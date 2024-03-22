Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Primedia BroadcastingVodacom United Rugby ChampionshipMO AgencyKLAHoward AudioScan DisplayDNA Brand ArchitectsRand ShowBroad MediaeMediaOgilvy South AfricaVicinity MediaEast Coast RadioAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingOFM RadioEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

TV News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The 2024 Elections are going to be wild!

The 2024 Elections are going to be wild!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    BBC Studios and SABC announce the launch of BBC Primetime

    22 Mar 2024
    22 Mar 2024
    BBC Studios and South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) have announced the May launch of BBC Primetime, a brand-new content block for S3, featuring a hand-picked selection of award-winning dramas, factual entertainment and documentaries from BBC Studios’ award-winning catalogue.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    BBC Primetime will be available to watch weeknights between 21:00 and 23:00 on S3 and on SABC+ from May 2024 and is BBC Studios’ widest reaching branded service in EMEA.

    BBC Primetime has been hand-crafted by BBC Studios, offering S3 viewers access to globally recognised content Monday-Friday. The content block will include a range of shows including psychological crime thriller starring Idris Elba, Luther, intense medical drama, Critical, gripping factual motoring show, Top Gear (season 14-17), and romantic comedy, Cheaters. Documentary series, Louis Theroux: Forbidden America, exploring three controversial corners of American entertainment and culture, will also be available to watch from launch.

    Source: © ZNBC This year marks the tenth anniversary the death of the BBC News Komla Dumor
    A decade of honouring Komla Dumor: BBC News Award search begins

    19 Feb 2024

    Pierre Cloete, the Commercial Director at BBC Studios in Africa says “I am so excited to launch our first BBC branded block in Africa with SABC. BBC Primetime will be hand-picked for S3 audiences, packed with a selection of incredible programming from our award-winning catalogue. From intense thrillers, crime dramas and inspiring documentaries, this marks our first block for free to air audiences in South Africa, giving 13 million homes access to BBC Studios’ shows. I can’t wait for the 2024 launch.”

    Sane Zondi, programming manager at SABC says “This partnership with BBC Studios is born out of the need for us to fulfil our commitment in delivering high quality international content to our viewers. We are excited to have access to a vast catalogue from the BBC, and the unlimited world-class entertainment our viewers will be able to enjoy through BBC Primetime on S3.

    The deal allows us to bring back some of the iconic BBC titles to our viewers which formed weekly habitual viewing, with Top Gear being the most notable one. I know our viewers will be delighted for the return to their screens and I know it will form their weekly engagements with us. There is a range of new content which we are keen for our audiences watch. We look forward to seeing some of the sentiments and reactions across our social media platforms on this great new era on our channel.”

    Read more: movies, content, SABC, BBC, shows, TV
    NextOptions

    Related

    The Rand Show draws in some of South Africa's biggest brands!
    Rand ShowThe Rand Show draws in some of South Africa's biggest brands!
    Source:
    Global news leaders sign open letter in support of journalists in Gaza
    6 Mar 2024
    Source:
    SABC1's Skeem Saam hits record 3.2 million viewers in new timeslot
    6 Mar 2024
    Source:
    Religion and soccer collide in DStv ad, ARB dismisses blasphemy allegations
     1 Mar 2024
    A MultiChoice logo is displayed outside the company's building in Cape Town, South Africa. Source: REUTERS/Esa Alexander/File Photo
    Canal Plus must make offer to MultiChoice shareholders, says regulator
     28 Feb 2024
    Source:
    OpenAI’s new generative tool Sora could revolutionise marketing and content creation
     27 Feb 2024
    Source: @SABC Nomampondo Noluthando Simayi, known for her portrayal of the character Nosiseko in the weekday soapy Ithini Na Lento on the station, Umhlobo Wenene FM has passed away
    Mhlobo Wenene FM mourns the passing of Nomampondo Noluthando Simayi
    22 Feb 2024
    Source:
    NAB's exco welcomes new chairperson and deputy chairperson
    22 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz