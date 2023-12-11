Are you walking the walk or simply ‘green talking’?

It's crucial to assess whether you're actively promoting sustainable practices and contributing positively to environmental well-being or inadvertently causing more harm than good.

What is ESG and sustainability all about?

Understanding the significance and aims of an ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) strategy should be the initial focus for any reputable organisation. The ESG strategy is important for several reasons. Firstly, it effectively addresses environmental, social, and governance risks, to mitigate potential financial loss. Moreover, it fosters sustainable business practices, promoting long-term value creation through efficiency. It also plays a key role in managing and supporting a brand's reputation by demonstrating a commitment to ESG principles, thereby building trust among stakeholders, including customers, investors and employees, fostering the attraction and retention of top talent within those spheres. As in the case of Propelair, it often leads to, and enhances, innovation, driving efficiency improvements and cost savings.

Zooming in on the “E” of ESG

An ESG strategy encompasses various aspects of business operations, but included in the Environmental category, one can expect measures including carbon emissions and climate change initiatives; energy efficiency and renewable energy usage; waste and water management and conservation; biodiversity conservation and pollution control and prevention. Delivering strong results in two of these six categories, Propelair is perfectly positioned to not only contribute to your ESG goals but, as with some of our customers, forms the foundation of environmental goals!

The wolf in sheep’s clothing

While advocating sustainable product supply, one must thoroughly assess all the business operations rather than present a façade of sustainability while allowing general wasteful practices to persist throughout the organisation. The exploration of water conservation measures, as an example, should extend beyond water harvesting and greywater reuse. The installation of Propelair toilets to minimise your environmental footprint should be a great consideration rather than permitting the wastage of nine litres of drinking water with each flush, several times a day!

Cost or water savings? Why not both?

Propelair offers a swift and cost-effective solution, instantly and permanently reducing water expenses. With a brief investment payback period, you'll soon witness both water and cost savings. Reach out to us for a complimentary site visit where we'll install flush counters in each of your toilets and provide you with accurate statistics after a month. This will showcase your potential water and carbon savings before committing to Propelair installations. We're so confident in the results, that if calculated water savings aren't achieved within the first three months of installation, we'll credit the cost of one installed toilet.

Propelair is ‘walking the walk'

At Propelair, we don’t just advocate sustainability but are assisted by an independent sustainability organisation to monitor our own practices. Utilising a sustainability tool, we effectively manage our operations, annually assessing the impact of our endeavours. This approach ensures accountability and fosters alignment with our customers in championing sustainability. Through engagement in this process, we ensure that our initiatives are evaluated across five ESG categories and are in harmony with the United Nations' sustainable development goals.

CTA: It pays to save! Visit our webpage now to calculate your savings and learn how to purchase a Propelair toilet.

Conclusion: In conclusion, embracing sustainability isn't just about talking the talk; it's about walking the walk. Propelair exemplifies this ethos, integrating sustainability into every aspect of our operations. From our partnership with an independent sustainability organisation to our meticulous assessment of our impact and alignment with global sustainability goals, we prioritise accountability and action. Our cost-effective solutions not only save water and money but also significantly reduce carbon emissions, making a tangible difference in environmental preservation. Propelair isn't just a product; it's a commitment to sustainability and a testament to the power of innovation in driving positive change. Join us in our mission to save the plant, one flush at a time.

About Propelair

Propelair is an international cleantech company that utilises technology to produce and install the worlds’ lowest water-flush toilet. Our innovation replaces 9l of water with a 60l of air to achieve an 84% water saving, per flush. We positively contribute and enable our global customers across the healthcare, manufacturing, retail, education, transport, commercial and industrial markets to change the way the world consumes water. moc.rialeporp@ofni | www.propelair.com | +44 1268 548322 (UK) | +27 83 273 5711 (SA) | +971 501631676 (GCC)

Read the full article here: https://propelair.com/walking-the-walk/.



