ATM2024: Anantara unveils global expansion

The Anantara brand is undergoing significant expansion globally, with new properties opening in various regions, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, Tanzania, Zambia, and Oman.

Source: Anantara. Anantara Dubai The Palm Resort.

This was the group’s major announcement at this year’s Arabian Travel Market (ATM2024).

“Our expansion plans are robust, focusing on enhancing our existing brands and exploring potential acquisitions that align with our vision of delivering passionate and enriching experiences across the globe,” said Amir Golbarg, senior vice president - Middle East, Africa and India at Minor Hotels.

“Our upcoming developments promise to further our vision of a more interconnected and passionate world through innovative hospitality.”

Two high-profile Anantara hotels recently launched in the UAE include the much-anticipated Antantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat.

The two new properties in Saudi Arabia that were announced include Anantara Diriyah Gate and Anantara Trojena in Neom.

Beyond the region, the recent signing of Anantara Jaipur Resort in India will mark the brand's debut in the Indian market in 2024.

Additionally, an Anantara Zanzibar Resort is set to open in 2027 on the northern coast of the Tanzanian Island. Yet another new exciting development is the brand's first tented camp, which will launch next year at Anantara Kafue in Zambia.

Anantara's vision

Source: Anantara. NH Collection launched in the Maldives last year - the brand’s first expansion out of urban locations.

“We are excited to promote experiences that allow our guests to connect deeply with the places and cultures they visit, embodying our core values of authentic luxury, local charm and expert knowledge,” said Golbarg.

The brand’s luxury portfolio is also expanding with a new coastal property, Anantara Bandar Al Khairan Oman, due to open in 2026. More recently the Anantara brand launched Antantara Palais Hansen Vienna Hotel in March 2024.

Minor Hotels’ growing portfolio includes the debut of NH collection in the Maldives and two more NH Collection properties coming soon to the UAE and Qatar, while seasoned travellers can prepare to be pampered at Minor Hotels’ Avani and Tivoli in Bahrain – which is set to open its doors soon.

“These developments reflect our commitment to broadening our presence globally, while continuing to offer unique and luxurious experiences in some of the world's most desirable destination,” Golbarg said.