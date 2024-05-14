ATM2024: Rotana expands regional footprint with 2 new hotels in Saudi Arabia and Qatar

Rotana, a prominent regional hospitality brand, expands its global portfolio with two new hotels: Dar Rayhaan in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, and Riviera Rayhaan in Doha, Qatar.

Source: Supplied. Riviera Rayhaan by Rotana.

Dar Rayhaan by Rotana boasts 133 keys, including 113 rooms and 20 suites, each equipped with modern fittings and furnishings and city views.

Complementing the offering are the hotel's dining venues, recreational amenities, as well as spaces and facilities for meetings and events.

The opening of Dar Rayhaan by Rotana is in line with the group's ambitious goal of launching eight properties in the kingdom over the next four years bringing the total key count to 4,400 across 16 establishments.

The new property also increases Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts' key count to 2,080 keys currently in operation across six hotels.

Phillip Barnes, chief executive officer at Rotana, said: "The inauguration of Dar Rayhaan by Rotana in Al Khobar marks a significant milestone and holds a crucial role in supporting the kingdom's growth strategy.

The four-star property caters to the evolving travel preferences of our guests. Within this important market segment, reinforcing our dedication to delivering "Treasured Time for all".

A modern oasis in Doha

Meanwhile, the four-star Riviera Rayhaan by Rotana in Doha features 185 rooms and suites, including 129 standard rooms and 56 suites.

Each room is carefully furnished with contemporary amenities, ensuring a blend of comfort and modernity for an unparalleled stay.

The hotel is home to four unique dining outlets, and also offers a host of wellness amenities, as well as meeting rooms for events.

The new property introduces Rotana's modern design Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts brand to the Doha market.

The opening adds 185 keys to Rotana's extensive portfolio across the region and increases Rayhaan's key count to 2,265 keys currently in operation.

Barnes added: "The opening of Riviera Rayhaan by Rotana in Doha, marks a significant milestone for our ambitious growth strategy within the region.

"Not only does this new offering cater to our guests' ever-evolving travel preferences, but it also introduces the Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts brand to a new market. As we pursue our expansion strategy, we are excited about the opportunity to broaden our range of offerings in the city."