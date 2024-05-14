ATM 2024: Radisson Hotel Group unveils futuristic event planning innovations

Infusing technology with human creativity, Radisson Hotel Group launches Radisson Meetings Unbound and Radisson Meetings Dream Machine for exceptional event experiences.

Source: Radisson Hotel Group.

These visionary concepts underscore the Group's commitment to redefining meetings and events.

Radisson Meetings Unbound presents a transformative approach to event planning by harnessing AI technology. It enables planners to share inspiration and conceptualise futuristic event spaces. Pushing the limits of what's possible in meeting and event planning.

The bespoke generative AI tool powering Radisson Meetings Dream Machine allows event professionals to visualise and personalise their ideas accurately. Serving as a bridge from concept to reality it offers a glimpse into the future of event spaces.

To complement these innovations, Radisson Hotel Group has introduced "infinity rooms" across Europe and Africa.

These immersive environments are designed to challenge and expand the traditional approach to meetings and events.

Through sensory experiences and visualisation exercises, participants are encouraged to think outside the box fostering a collaborative spirit and co-creative process that aligns with the group's ethos of making every moment matter.