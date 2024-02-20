Industries

    All the 2024 EE Bafta Film Award winners

    20 Feb 2024
    The winners of the 2024 EE Bafta Film Awards were announced on Sunday, 18 February 2024, in a ceremony hosted by David Tennant at The Royal Festival Hall in London and broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer. The EE Baftas celebrate the very best in film of the past year.
    Source: www.billboard.com

    Oppenheimer won seven Baftas: Best Film; Director for Christopher Nolan; Leading Actor for Cillian Murphy; Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr.; Cinematography; Editing, and Original Score.

    Poor Things won five Baftas: Leading Actress for Emma Stone; Costume, Make Up & Hair, Production Design and Special Visual Effects.

    The Zone of Interest won three Baftas: Outstanding British Film, Film Not in the English Language, and Sound.

    The Holdovers won two categories: Supporting Actress for Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Casting.

    Baftas 2024: the complete list of winners

    Best Film

    Oppenheimer

    Outstanding British Film

    The Zone of Interest

    Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

    Earth Mama – Savanah Leaf (writer, director, producer), Shirley O’Connor (producer), Medb Riordan (producer)

    Best Film not in the English Language

    The Zone of Interest

    Best Documentary

    20 Days in Mariupol

    Best Animated Film

    The Boy and the Heron

    Best Director

    Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

    Best Original Screenplay

    Anatomy of a Fall

    Best Adapted Screenplay

    American Fiction

    Best Leading Actress

    Emma Stone, Poor Things

    Best Leading Actor

    Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

    Best Supporting Actress

    Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

    Best Supporting Actor

    Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

    Best Casting

    The Holdovers

    Best Cinematography

    Oppenheimer

    Best Editing

    Oppenheimer

    Best Costume Design

    Poor Things

    Best Makeup and Hair

    Poor Things

    Best Original Score

    Oppenheimer

    Best Production Design

    Poor Things

    Best Sound

    The Zone of Interest

    Best Special Visual Effects

    Poor Things

    Best British Short Animation

    Crab Day

    Best British Short Film

    Jellyfish and Lobster

    EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

    Mia McKenna-Bruce

