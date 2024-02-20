All the 2024 EE Bafta Film Award winners

The winners of the 2024 EE Bafta Film Awards were announced on Sunday, 18 February 2024, in a ceremony hosted by David Tennant at The Royal Festival Hall in London and broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer. The EE Baftas celebrate the very best in film of the past year.

Oppenheimer won seven Baftas: Best Film; Director for Christopher Nolan; Leading Actor for Cillian Murphy; Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr.; Cinematography; Editing, and Original Score.

Poor Things won five Baftas: Leading Actress for Emma Stone; Costume, Make Up & Hair, Production Design and Special Visual Effects.

The Zone of Interest won three Baftas: Outstanding British Film, Film Not in the English Language, and Sound.

The Holdovers won two categories: Supporting Actress for Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Casting.

Baftas 2024: the complete list of winners

Best Film

Oppenheimer

Outstanding British Film

The Zone of Interest

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Earth Mama – Savanah Leaf (writer, director, producer), Shirley O’Connor (producer), Medb Riordan (producer)

Best Film not in the English Language

The Zone of Interest

Best Documentary

20 Days in Mariupol

Best Animated Film

The Boy and the Heron

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Best Leading Actress

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Leading Actor

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Best Supporting Actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Best Casting

The Holdovers

Best Cinematography

Oppenheimer

Best Editing

Oppenheimer

Best Costume Design

Poor Things

Best Makeup and Hair

Poor Things

Best Original Score

Oppenheimer

Best Production Design

Poor Things

Best Sound

The Zone of Interest

Best Special Visual Effects

Poor Things

Best British Short Animation

Crab Day

Best British Short Film

Jellyfish and Lobster

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Mia McKenna-Bruce