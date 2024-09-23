Subscribe & Follow
The National Film Academy's 2nd annual National Film & TV Awards South Africa nominees announced
The Awards celebrate the finest achievements in the film and television industry in South Africa, with the nominees representing the best in creativity, innovation, and artistry, from established stars to emerging talents.
The 2nd annual South African edition of the NFTA will take place at the Opera Theatre in Pretoria on 9 November 2024. Tickets are available now via Web Ticket.
National Film Academy
As the driving force behind prestigious awards such as the National Film Awards UK, National Film & TV Awards USA, and National Reality Television Awards, the Academy expanded into South Africa last year, introducing the flagship National Film & TV Awards.
With a rich 26-year history, the National Film Academy is one of the world’s largest film and TV organisations, boasting over 7.5 million members globally.
Sara Kensington, global partnerships director at the National Film Academy comments, "As the only awards show of its kind to expand into South Africa, the NFTA stands out with its unique vision of promoting South African talent to the world.
"The 2024 edition promises a grand celebration of South African excellence."She adds that South African film and television have long been a reflection of the nation’s rich cultural tapestry.
"Our ongoing theme, Connecting South Africa to the World through Film and Television underscores our commitment to ensuring that South Africa’s global impact of local storytelling and talent is recognised worldwide.'
The National Film & TV Awards South Africa will be broadcast to 15 countries, showcasing the depth and breadth of South African movies and talent to a global audience.
The awards will also be streamed live on Voovix TV, a leading European streaming platform with over 4.5 million subscribers, now available in South Africa.
Nationwide talent search
In collaboration with Nu Metro Cinemas and Voovix TV, the NFTA is also launching a nationwide talent search, South Africa’s Next Superstar, offering aspiring actors, actresses, comedians, and filmmakers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to feature in a new film project.
Winners will attend premieres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, and an all-expenses-paid trip to London will include signing a contract with the global management agency, Bank Republic.
The 2024 edition promises head-to-head showdowns in several key categories, including:
- The Best Actress 2024 category, sponsored by VK Jewellery, features an impressive lineup, including Nambitha Ben-Mazwi (Savage Beauty/Empini), whose dual roles have captivated audiences; Katlego Lebogang (Yoh! Christmas/Spinners), who shines in her vibrant and diverse performances; and Ama Qamata (Blood and Water), a young talent who continues to impress with her depth and charisma. They are joined by seasoned icons like Connie Ferguson (Heart of the Hunter) and rising stars such as Kwanele Mthetwa (Lobola Man), all competing in what promises to be one of the most closely watched categories of the night.
- In the Best Actor 2024 category, sponsored by Krispy Kreme, Siyabonga Twala (Empini) and Lawrence Maleka (Lobola Man) lead the pack with their powerful, nuanced performances, while Sisanda Henna (Heart of the Hunter) and Melusi Mbele (The Butchers Soul) bring their unique intensity to the competition. The category also features standout performances from Bonko Khoza (Red Ink) and Lunga Shabalala (A Soweto Love Story), showcasing a dynamic mix of experience and fresh talent.
- The Best TV Drama Series 2024, sponsored by Douwe Egberts, sees a thrilling competition among South Africa’s top series, with Savage Beauty and Blood and Water leading the nominations. They are joined by popular favourites like House of Zwide, the critically acclaimed Diepe Waters, and the long-running success Skeem Saam, each series representing the diverse storytelling that South African television has to offer.
All the nominees
Public voting opens on Telephonos.com from today, 23 September to 26 October 2024.
Best Actress 2024 sponsored by VK Jewellery
Nambitha Ben-Mazwi – Savage Beauty/ Empin
Katlego Lebogang - Yoh! Christmas / Spinner
Ama Qamata – Blood and Water
Rosemary Zimu – Savage Beauty
Sivenathi Mabuye – How to Ruin Love
Deli Malinga - Umkokha - The Curse
Nthati Mosheshe – Savage Beauty
Kwanele Mthetwa – Lobola Man
Lethabo Mekoa - Skeem Saam
Megan Saayman - Old Righteous Blues
Connie Ferguson - Heart of the Hunter
Motsoaledi Setumon – A Soweto Love Story
Best Actor 2024 sponsored by Krispy Kreme
Siyabonga Twala – Empini
Sisanda Henna – Heart of the Hunter
Melusi Mbele - The Butchers Soul
Louw Venter - Som van Twee
Kagiso Madupe – Losing Lerato 2
Lawrence Maleka - Lobola Man
Bonko Khoza – Red Ink
Lunga Shabalala – A Soweto Love Story
Pietie Beyers – Eksie Pefektsie
Ayden Croy - Old Righteous Blues
Best Newcomer 2024 sponsored by Deuce Gin
Imani Pullum – Classified
Nefisa Mkhabela - House of Zwide
Cantona James - Spinners
Karabo Magongwa - House of Zwide
Keabetswe Masango – Youngins (Season 1)
Siya Raymond Sepotokele - Yoh! Christmas
Mienke Ehlers – Wyfie
Katlego Lebogang - Yoh! Christmas & Spinners
Hlatseboy Moropo – Skeem Saam
Best Actress in a TV Series 2024 sponsored by Kryolan
Nqobile Khumalo – Red Ink
Deli Malinga - Umkokha - The Curse
Marlee van der Merwe – Binnelanders
Beata Bena Green – Wyfie
Cindy Swanepoel - Koek
Buntu Petse – Miseducation
Zikhona Sodlaka - Gqeberha – The Empire
Nambitha Ben Mazwi – Empini
Busi Kondleka – Lindelwa
Makoma Mohale – Queen Modjadji
Kim Engelbrecht – Reyka
Best Actor in a TV Series 2024
S’ dumo Mtshali – My Brothers Keeper
Motlatsi Mafatshe - House of Zwide
Kwenzo Ngcobo – Ekhaya Backpackers
Thembinkosi Mthembu – The River
Siyabonga Twala – Empini
Jesse Suntele – Savage Beauty
Sipho Ndlovu – Queen Modjadji
Wiseman Mncube – Uzalo (Season 9)
Thembinkosi Mthembu – Shaka Illembe/ Adulting
Dumisani Mbepe – Savage Beauty
Jason Willemse – U’Bettina Wethu
Best Supporting Actress 2024
Kathleen Stephens - Runs in the Family
Bokang Phelane - The Butchers Sou
lKhosi Ngema – Blood and Water
Leandie du Randt - Som van Twee
Motsoaledi Setumo – A Soweto Love Story
Lortia Cooper – Red Ink
Wanda Banda – Blood and Water
Margurite van Eeden – Wyfie
June van Merch - Hans Steek die Rubicon Oor
Masasa Mbangeni – Heart of the Hunter
Best Supporting Actor 2024
Bohang Moeko – A Soweto Love Story
Kagiso Modupe – Yoh! Christmas
Phila Modlingozi – Gqebera
Givenman Stuurman – Piano Love
Aubrey Makola - Queen Modjadji
Lemogang Tsipa – Reyka
Adrian Alper - Seconds
Emmanuel Castis - The Shakedown
Pierre Breytenbach - Som van Twee
Vuyo Dabula - The Butchers Soul
Joshwin Dyson - Old Righteous Blues
Best TV Drama Series 2024 sponsored by Douwe Egberts
Savage Beauty
In Your Dreams
Blood and Water
Isono: The Sin
My Brothers Keeper
House of Zwide
Diepe Waters
Redemption
Skeem Saam
Suidooster
Binnelanders
Best Male TV Personality 2024
Emo Adams - Noot vir Noot S47
Katlego Maboe – Deal or No Deal
Thomas Mlambo – Extra Time
Lawrence Maleka - Big Brother Mzansi
Graeme Richards - Expresso Morning Show
Lasizwe Dambuza – Awkward Dates
Jason Goliath – Last one Laughing
Best Female TV Personality 2024 sponsored by Falco Milano - Eyewear & Sunglasses
Nonku Williams – The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
Shamiso Mosaka – Born Into fame
Leanne Manas - Morning Live
Carissa Cupido - Expresso Morning Show
Christall Kay – The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
Bonang Matheba – B’Dazzled/ Miss SA
Nomalanga Shozi - The Sauce
Lethabo ‘Lejoy – The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
Lorna Maseko - Celebrating with Lorna Maseko
Minnie Dlamini – Roast of Minnie Dlamini
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series 2024
Cindy Swanepoel - Binnelanders
Nandi Nyembe – Adulting
Natasha Sutherland - Lioness S2
Bianca Amato – Binnelanders
Matshepo Sekgopi – The River
Sannah Mchunu – Gomora
Renate Stuurman (Hartklop)Galaletsang
Gina Koffman – The River
Marlee van der Merwe – Binnelanders
Samkelo Ndlovu – Reyka
Nandi Nyembe - Adulting
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series 2024
Crispen Nyathi as Charleston – DiepCity
Dawid Minaar – Koek
Clement Maosa - Skeem Saam
Ayanda Makayi – Gqeberha: The Empire
Nhlanhla Kunene – Adulting
Linda Nxumalo – House of Zwide
Zenzo Ngqobe – Redemption
Andrian Mazive– The Estate
Patrick Sanku Bokaba – Skeem Saam
Best TV Presenter 2024
Bonang Matheba – Miss SA
Ayanda Thabethe – Celebrity Game Night
Lawrence Maleka - Big Brother
Govan Whittles - Carte Blanche
Devi Sankree Govender - The Devi Show
Katlego Maboe - Deal or no Deal
Mimi Rey - Baking with Reys
Mpho Popps - Most Ridiculous with Mpho Popps
Best Comedian 2024
Ebenhaezar Dibakwane
Tumi Morake
Trevor Gumbi
Celetse Ntuli
Trevor Noah
Mpho Popps
Modikoane
Marc Lottering
Robby Collins
Skhumba
Felix Hlope
Primo Baloyi
Tsitsi Chumga
Best Competition TV Show 2024
The Ultimatum: South Africa
Big Brother Manszi
Clash of the Choirs S4, GOAT Originals, Mzansi Magic
Crown Chasers, Weil Entertainment, SABC3
Kokkedoor: Vuur & Vlam, Homebrew Films, kykNET
The Masked Singer: South Africa
Crown Chasers
Best Documentary 2024
Chasing the Sun 2
Rhino Man
London Recruits
The Illuminated
Ukuwela: The Crossing
Maak still die Geblaf
Outstanding Performance 2024 (Sponsored by Douwe Egberts)
Lindani Nkosi – My Brothers Keeper
Nthati Mosoeshe – Savage Beauty
Connie Ferguson - Heart of the Hunter
Thembinkosi Mthembu – Adulting
Gail Mabalane – Unseen
Connie Chiume – Gomora
Kwanele Mthethwa - Lobola Man
Deli Malinga – Umkhokha – The Curse
Kim Engelbrecht - Reyka
Best Feature Film 2024
Heart of the Hunter
Som van Twee
Runs in the Family
The Butchers Soul
Old Righteous Blues
The Drop
The Shakedown
A Soweto Love Story
Lobola Man
Best Director 2024
Thabang Maleya – Lobola Man
Rolie Nikiwe – A Soweto Love Story
Zwo Farisani – Smart Casuals
Simoné Pretorius - Som van twee
Mandla Dube - Heart of the Hunter
Gert van Niekerk - Diepe Waters
Muneera Sallies - Old Righteous Blues
Best Producer
Nosipho Dumisa – Blood and Water
Mandla N – Piano Love
Siphiwe Hlabangane - A Soweto Love Story
Athos Kyriakides | Tshepiso Chikapa Phiri – The Drop
Simoné Pretorius | Dries Scholtz - Som van twee
Tracey Lange | Tim Theron | Cobus van den Berg | Jorrie van der Walt - Heart of the Hunter
Celebrity Personality of the Year 2024 sponsored by Vida Is Life
Trevor Noah
Nomzamo Mbatha
Connie Ferguson
Lawrence Maleka
Zozibini Tunzi
Katlego Maboe
Maps Maponyane
Bonang Matheba
Candice Modiselle
Clement Maosa
Somizi Mhlongo
Best Production Company 2024 sponsored by Nu Metro
Urban Brew Studios
Idea Candy
Rapid Blue
Quizzical Pictures
Burnt Onion Productions
Bomb Productions
Tshedza Pictures
Best Television / Streaming Network 2024
Netflix
Showmax
M-Net
BET Africa
Mzansi Magic
Kyk Net
EVOD
SABC 1
SABC 3
eTV
Best Non-Scripted TV Series 2024
Real Housewives: The Ultimate Girls Trip
The Mommy Club
Born into Fame
The Ultimatum
Masterchef
Most Ridiculous with Mpho Popps
Celebrity Game Night
Best Scripted TV Series 2024
Savage Beauty
Binnelanders
Diepe Waters
Wyfie
The Estate
Blood & Water
House of Zwide
Queen Modjadji
Best Podcast 2024 sponsored by Yenza Sneakers
Podcast and Chill by MacG
Ideas That Matter by Vusi Thembekwayo
Wisdon Wellness by Mpoomy Ledwaba
Killer Audiocreations: True Crime South Africa by Nicole Engelbrecht
Chopping It With Bhuda T
L-Tido Podcast by Ltido
JazziQ & Friends by Mr JazziQ
Against the Wall by Skeem GP
The Penuel Show by Penuel Mlotshwa
Best afrikaans TV series
Binnelanders
Dam
Koek
Die Byl
Reyka
Diepe Waters
Wyfie
Suidooster
Arendsvlei
Best Current News/ Entertainment Programme
The Morning Show SA – Dr. Candice Bailey
Checkpoint – Nkepile Mabuse
Soccerzone – Thomas Mlambo
Expresso Show – Greame, Carissa, Ryle, Zanele, Ewan, Carl
Mzansi Insider – Rorisang Thandekiso
Vuka Mjita – Mondli Makhoba
Carte Blanche – Devi Govender
Daily Thetha – Lalela Mswane
Best Reality TV Show 2024
The Great South African Bake Off
Big Brother Mzansi
MasterChef South Africa
Baby on Borders
The Mommy Club
The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip
Best International African Film 2024 sponsored by Telephonos
Everybody Loves Touda (Morocco)
Heart Of The Hunter (South Africa)
Ahl Al Kahf (Egypt)
Nome (Guinea-Bissau)
A Soweto Love Story (South Africa)
Breath of Life (Nigeria)
Makula (Uganda)
Otis Janam (Kenya)
Half Heaven (Cameroon)
The Brink of Dreams (Eygpt)
The Village Next to Paradise (Somalia)
A Soweto Love Story (South Africa)