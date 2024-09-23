Marketing & Media Film & Cinematography
Film & Cinematography News South Africa

    The National Film Academy's 2nd annual National Film & TV Awards South Africa nominees announced

    23 Sep 2024
    23 Sep 2024
    From over 1.7 million public submissions received this year, the National Film Academy (NFTA) has announced the full list of this year's 2nd annual prestigious National Film & TV Awards South Africa (NFTA) nominees.
    The National Film & TV Awards South Africa has announced the 2024 Nominees (Image supplied)
    The National Film & TV Awards South Africa has announced the 2024 Nominees (Image supplied)

    The Awards celebrate the finest achievements in the film and television industry in South Africa, with the nominees representing the best in creativity, innovation, and artistry, from established stars to emerging talents.

    The 2nd annual South African edition of the NFTA will take place at the Opera Theatre in Pretoria on 9 November 2024. Tickets are available now via Web Ticket.

    National Film Academy

    As the driving force behind prestigious awards such as the National Film Awards UK, National Film & TV Awards USA, and National Reality Television Awards, the Academy expanded into South Africa last year, introducing the flagship National Film & TV Awards.

    With a rich 26-year history, the National Film Academy is one of the world’s largest film and TV organisations, boasting over 7.5 million members globally.

    Sara Kensington, global partnerships director at the National Film Academy comments, "As the only awards show of its kind to expand into South Africa, the NFTA stands out with its unique vision of promoting South African talent to the world.

    "The 2024 edition promises a grand celebration of South African excellence."She adds that South African film and television have long been a reflection of the nation’s rich cultural tapestry.

    "Our ongoing theme, Connecting South Africa to the World through Film and Television underscores our commitment to ensuring that South Africa’s global impact of local storytelling and talent is recognised worldwide.'

    The National Film & TV Awards South Africa will be broadcast to 15 countries, showcasing the depth and breadth of South African movies and talent to a global audience.

    The awards will also be streamed live on Voovix TV, a leading European streaming platform with over 4.5 million subscribers, now available in South Africa.

    Nationwide talent search

    In collaboration with Nu Metro Cinemas and Voovix TV, the NFTA is also launching a nationwide talent search, South Africa’s Next Superstar, offering aspiring actors, actresses, comedians, and filmmakers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to feature in a new film project.

    Winners will attend premieres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, and an all-expenses-paid trip to London will include signing a contract with the global management agency, Bank Republic.

    The 2024 edition promises head-to-head showdowns in several key categories, including:

    • The Best Actress 2024 category, sponsored by VK Jewellery, features an impressive lineup, including Nambitha Ben-Mazwi (Savage Beauty/Empini), whose dual roles have captivated audiences; Katlego Lebogang (Yoh! Christmas/Spinners), who shines in her vibrant and diverse performances; and Ama Qamata (Blood and Water), a young talent who continues to impress with her depth and charisma. They are joined by seasoned icons like Connie Ferguson (Heart of the Hunter) and rising stars such as Kwanele Mthetwa (Lobola Man), all competing in what promises to be one of the most closely watched categories of the night.

    • In the Best Actor 2024 category, sponsored by Krispy Kreme, Siyabonga Twala (Empini) and Lawrence Maleka (Lobola Man) lead the pack with their powerful, nuanced performances, while Sisanda Henna (Heart of the Hunter) and Melusi Mbele (The Butchers Soul) bring their unique intensity to the competition. The category also features standout performances from Bonko Khoza (Red Ink) and Lunga Shabalala (A Soweto Love Story), showcasing a dynamic mix of experience and fresh talent.

    • The Best TV Drama Series 2024, sponsored by Douwe Egberts, sees a thrilling competition among South Africa’s top series, with Savage Beauty and Blood and Water leading the nominations. They are joined by popular favourites like House of Zwide, the critically acclaimed Diepe Waters, and the long-running success Skeem Saam, each series representing the diverse storytelling that South African television has to offer.

    All the nominees

    Public voting opens on Telephonos.com from today, 23 September to 26 October 2024.

    Best Actress 2024 sponsored by VK Jewellery

    Nambitha Ben-Mazwi – Savage Beauty/ Empin
    Katlego Lebogang - Yoh! Christmas / Spinner
    Ama Qamata – Blood and Water
    Rosemary Zimu – Savage Beauty
    Sivenathi Mabuye – How to Ruin Love
    Deli Malinga - Umkokha - The Curse
    Nthati Mosheshe – Savage Beauty
    Kwanele Mthetwa – Lobola Man
    Lethabo Mekoa - Skeem Saam
    Megan Saayman - Old Righteous Blues
    Connie Ferguson - Heart of the Hunter
    Motsoaledi Setumon – A Soweto Love Story

    Best Actor 2024 sponsored by Krispy Kreme

    Siyabonga Twala – Empini
    Sisanda Henna – Heart of the Hunter
    Melusi Mbele - The Butchers Soul
    Louw Venter - Som van Twee
    Kagiso Madupe – Losing Lerato 2
    Lawrence Maleka - Lobola Man
    Bonko Khoza – Red Ink
    Lunga Shabalala – A Soweto Love Story
    Pietie Beyers – Eksie Pefektsie
    Ayden Croy - Old Righteous Blues

    Best Newcomer 2024 sponsored by Deuce Gin

    Imani Pullum – Classified
    Nefisa Mkhabela - House of Zwide
    Cantona James - Spinners
    Karabo Magongwa - House of Zwide
    Keabetswe Masango – Youngins (Season 1)
    Siya Raymond Sepotokele - Yoh! Christmas
    Mienke Ehlers – Wyfie
    Katlego Lebogang - Yoh! Christmas & Spinners
    Hlatseboy Moropo – Skeem Saam

    Best Actress in a TV Series 2024 sponsored by Kryolan

    Nqobile Khumalo – Red Ink
    Deli Malinga - Umkokha - The Curse
    Marlee van der Merwe – Binnelanders
    Beata Bena Green – Wyfie
    Cindy Swanepoel - Koek
    Buntu Petse – Miseducation
    Zikhona Sodlaka - Gqeberha – The Empire
    Nambitha Ben Mazwi – Empini
    Busi Kondleka – Lindelwa
    Makoma Mohale – Queen Modjadji
    Kim Engelbrecht – Reyka

    Best Actor in a TV Series 2024

    S’ dumo Mtshali – My Brothers Keeper
    Motlatsi Mafatshe - House of Zwide
    Kwenzo Ngcobo – Ekhaya Backpackers
    Thembinkosi Mthembu – The River
    Siyabonga Twala – Empini
    Jesse Suntele – Savage Beauty
    Sipho Ndlovu – Queen Modjadji
    Wiseman Mncube – Uzalo (Season 9)
    Thembinkosi Mthembu – Shaka Illembe/ Adulting
    Dumisani Mbepe – Savage Beauty
    Jason Willemse – U’Bettina Wethu

    Best Supporting Actress 2024

    Kathleen Stephens - Runs in the Family

    Bokang Phelane - The Butchers Sou
    lKhosi Ngema – Blood and Water
    Leandie du Randt - Som van Twee
    Motsoaledi Setumo – A Soweto Love Story
    Lortia Cooper – Red Ink
    Wanda Banda – Blood and Water
    Margurite van Eeden – Wyfie
    June van Merch - Hans Steek die Rubicon Oor
    Masasa Mbangeni – Heart of the Hunter

    Best Supporting Actor 2024

    Bohang Moeko – A Soweto Love Story
    Kagiso Modupe – Yoh! Christmas
    Phila Modlingozi – Gqebera
    Givenman Stuurman – Piano Love
    Aubrey Makola - Queen Modjadji
    Lemogang Tsipa – Reyka
    Adrian Alper - Seconds
    Emmanuel Castis - The Shakedown
    Pierre Breytenbach - Som van Twee
    Vuyo Dabula - The Butchers Soul
    Joshwin Dyson - Old Righteous Blues

    Best TV Drama Series 2024 sponsored by Douwe Egberts

    Savage Beauty
    In Your Dreams
    Blood and Water
    Isono: The Sin
    My Brothers Keeper
    House of Zwide
    Diepe Waters
    Redemption
    Skeem Saam
    Suidooster
    Binnelanders

    Best Male TV Personality 2024

    Emo Adams - Noot vir Noot S47
    Katlego Maboe – Deal or No Deal
    Thomas Mlambo – Extra Time
    Lawrence Maleka - Big Brother Mzansi
    Graeme Richards - Expresso Morning Show
    Lasizwe Dambuza – Awkward Dates
    Jason Goliath – Last one Laughing

    Best Female TV Personality 2024 sponsored by Falco Milano - Eyewear & Sunglasses

    Nonku Williams – The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
    Shamiso Mosaka – Born Into fame
    Leanne Manas - Morning Live
    Carissa Cupido - Expresso Morning Show
    Christall Kay – The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
    Bonang Matheba – B’Dazzled/ Miss SA
    Nomalanga Shozi - The Sauce
    Lethabo ‘Lejoy – The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
    Lorna Maseko - Celebrating with Lorna Maseko
    Minnie Dlamini – Roast of Minnie Dlamini

    Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series 2024

    Cindy Swanepoel - Binnelanders
    Nandi Nyembe – Adulting
    Natasha Sutherland - Lioness S2
    Bianca Amato – Binnelanders
    Matshepo Sekgopi – The River
    Sannah Mchunu – Gomora
    Renate Stuurman (Hartklop)Galaletsang
    Gina Koffman – The River
    Marlee van der Merwe – Binnelanders
    Samkelo Ndlovu – Reyka
    Nandi Nyembe - Adulting

    Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series 2024

    Crispen Nyathi as Charleston – DiepCity
    Dawid Minaar – Koek
    Clement Maosa - Skeem Saam
    Ayanda Makayi – Gqeberha: The Empire
    Nhlanhla Kunene – Adulting
    Linda Nxumalo – House of Zwide
    Zenzo Ngqobe – Redemption
    Andrian Mazive– The Estate
    Patrick Sanku Bokaba – Skeem Saam

    Best TV Presenter 2024

    Bonang Matheba – Miss SA
    Ayanda Thabethe – Celebrity Game Night
    Lawrence Maleka - Big Brother
    Govan Whittles - Carte Blanche
    Devi Sankree Govender - The Devi Show
    Katlego Maboe - Deal or no Deal
    Mimi Rey - Baking with Reys
    Mpho Popps - Most Ridiculous with Mpho Popps

    Best Comedian 2024

    Ebenhaezar Dibakwane
    Tumi Morake
    Trevor Gumbi
    Celetse Ntuli
    Trevor Noah
    Mpho Popps
    Modikoane
    Marc Lottering
    Robby Collins
    Skhumba
    Felix Hlope
    Primo Baloyi
    Tsitsi Chumga

    Best Competition TV Show 2024

    The Ultimatum: South Africa
    Big Brother Manszi
    Clash of the Choirs S4, GOAT Originals, Mzansi Magic
    Crown Chasers, Weil Entertainment, SABC3
    Kokkedoor: Vuur & Vlam, Homebrew Films, kykNET
    The Masked Singer: South Africa
    Crown Chasers

    Best Documentary 2024

    Chasing the Sun 2
    Rhino Man
    London Recruits
    The Illuminated
    Ukuwela: The Crossing
    Maak still die Geblaf

    Outstanding Performance 2024 (Sponsored by Douwe Egberts)

    Lindani Nkosi – My Brothers Keeper
    Nthati Mosoeshe – Savage Beauty
    Connie Ferguson - Heart of the Hunter
    Thembinkosi Mthembu – Adulting
    Gail Mabalane – Unseen
    Connie Chiume – Gomora
    Kwanele Mthethwa - Lobola Man
    Deli Malinga – Umkhokha – The Curse
    Kim Engelbrecht - Reyka

    Best Feature Film 2024

    Heart of the Hunter
    Som van Twee
    Runs in the Family
    The Butchers Soul
    Old Righteous Blues
    The Drop
    The Shakedown
    A Soweto Love Story
    Lobola Man

    Best Director 2024

    Thabang Maleya – Lobola Man
    Rolie Nikiwe – A Soweto Love Story
    Zwo Farisani – Smart Casuals
    Simoné Pretorius - Som van twee
    Mandla Dube - Heart of the Hunter
    Gert van Niekerk - Diepe Waters
    Muneera Sallies - Old Righteous Blues

    Best Producer

    Nosipho Dumisa – Blood and Water
    Mandla N – Piano Love
    Siphiwe Hlabangane - A Soweto Love Story
    Athos Kyriakides | Tshepiso Chikapa Phiri – The Drop
    Simoné Pretorius | Dries Scholtz - Som van twee
    Tracey Lange | Tim Theron | Cobus van den Berg | Jorrie van der Walt - Heart of the Hunter

    Celebrity Personality of the Year 2024 sponsored by Vida Is Life

    Trevor Noah
    Nomzamo Mbatha
    Connie Ferguson
    Lawrence Maleka
    Zozibini Tunzi
    Katlego Maboe
    Maps Maponyane
    Bonang Matheba
    Candice Modiselle
    Clement Maosa
    Somizi Mhlongo

    Best Production Company 2024 sponsored by Nu Metro

    Urban Brew Studios
    Idea Candy
    Rapid Blue
    Quizzical Pictures
    Burnt Onion Productions
    Bomb Productions
    Tshedza Pictures

    Best Television / Streaming Network 2024

    Netflix
    Showmax
    M-Net
    BET Africa
    Mzansi Magic
    Kyk Net
    EVOD
    SABC 1
    SABC 3
    eTV

    Best Non-Scripted TV Series 2024

    Real Housewives: The Ultimate Girls Trip
    The Mommy Club
    Born into Fame
    The Ultimatum
    Masterchef
    Most Ridiculous with Mpho Popps
    Celebrity Game Night

    Best Scripted TV Series 2024

    Savage Beauty
    Binnelanders
    Diepe Waters
    Wyfie
    The Estate
    Blood & Water
    House of Zwide
    Queen Modjadji

    Best Podcast 2024 sponsored by Yenza Sneakers

    Podcast and Chill by MacG
    Ideas That Matter by Vusi Thembekwayo
    Wisdon Wellness by Mpoomy Ledwaba
    Killer Audiocreations: True Crime South Africa by Nicole Engelbrecht
    Chopping It With Bhuda T
    L-Tido Podcast by Ltido
    JazziQ & Friends by Mr JazziQ
    Against the Wall by Skeem GP
    The Penuel Show by Penuel Mlotshwa

    Best afrikaans TV series

    Binnelanders
    Dam
    Koek
    Die Byl
    Reyka
    Diepe Waters
    Wyfie
    Suidooster
    Arendsvlei

    Best Current News/ Entertainment Programme

    The Morning Show SA – Dr. Candice Bailey
    Checkpoint – Nkepile Mabuse
    Soccerzone – Thomas Mlambo
    Expresso Show – Greame, Carissa, Ryle, Zanele, Ewan, Carl
    Mzansi Insider – Rorisang Thandekiso
    Vuka Mjita – Mondli Makhoba
    Carte Blanche – Devi Govender
    Daily Thetha – Lalela Mswane

    Best Reality TV Show 2024

    The Great South African Bake Off
    Big Brother Mzansi
    MasterChef South Africa
    Baby on Borders
    The Mommy Club
    The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip

    Best International African Film 2024 sponsored by Telephonos

    Everybody Loves Touda (Morocco)
    Heart Of The Hunter (South Africa)
    Ahl Al Kahf (Egypt)
    Nome (Guinea-Bissau)
    A Soweto Love Story (South Africa)
    Breath of Life (Nigeria)
    Makula (Uganda)
    Otis Janam (Kenya)
    Half Heaven (Cameroon)
    The Brink of Dreams (Eygpt)
    The Village Next to Paradise (Somalia)
    A Soweto Love Story (South Africa)

