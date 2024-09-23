The National Film Academy's 2nd annual National Film & TV Awards South Africa nominees announced

From over 1.7 million public submissions received this year, the National Film Academy (NFTA) has announced the full list of this year's 2nd annual prestigious National Film & TV Awards South Africa (NFTA) nominees.

The National Film & TV Awards South Africa has announced the 2024 Nominees (Image supplied)

The Awards celebrate the finest achievements in the film and television industry in South Africa, with the nominees representing the best in creativity, innovation, and artistry, from established stars to emerging talents.

The 2nd annual South African edition of the NFTA will take place at the Opera Theatre in Pretoria on 9 November 2024. Tickets are available now via Web Ticket.

National Film Academy

As the driving force behind prestigious awards such as the National Film Awards UK, National Film & TV Awards USA, and National Reality Television Awards, the Academy expanded into South Africa last year, introducing the flagship National Film & TV Awards.

With a rich 26-year history, the National Film Academy is one of the world’s largest film and TV organisations, boasting over 7.5 million members globally.

Sara Kensington, global partnerships director at the National Film Academy comments, "As the only awards show of its kind to expand into South Africa, the NFTA stands out with its unique vision of promoting South African talent to the world.

"The 2024 edition promises a grand celebration of South African excellence."She adds that South African film and television have long been a reflection of the nation’s rich cultural tapestry.

"Our ongoing theme, Connecting South Africa to the World through Film and Television underscores our commitment to ensuring that South Africa’s global impact of local storytelling and talent is recognised worldwide.'

The National Film & TV Awards South Africa will be broadcast to 15 countries, showcasing the depth and breadth of South African movies and talent to a global audience.

The awards will also be streamed live on Voovix TV, a leading European streaming platform with over 4.5 million subscribers, now available in South Africa.

Nationwide talent search

In collaboration with Nu Metro Cinemas and Voovix TV, the NFTA is also launching a nationwide talent search, South Africa’s Next Superstar, offering aspiring actors, actresses, comedians, and filmmakers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to feature in a new film project.

Winners will attend premieres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, and an all-expenses-paid trip to London will include signing a contract with the global management agency, Bank Republic.

The 2024 edition promises head-to-head showdowns in several key categories, including:

The Best Actress 2024 category, sponsored by VK Jewellery, features an impressive lineup, including Nambitha Ben-Mazwi (Savage Beauty/Empini), whose dual roles have captivated audiences; Katlego Lebogang (Yoh! Christmas/Spinners), who shines in her vibrant and diverse performances; and Ama Qamata (Blood and Water), a young talent who continues to impress with her depth and charisma. They are joined by seasoned icons like Connie Ferguson (Heart of the Hunter) and rising stars such as Kwanele Mthetwa (Lobola Man), all competing in what promises to be one of the most closely watched categories of the night.

In the Best Actor 2024 category, sponsored by Krispy Kreme, Siyabonga Twala (Empini) and Lawrence Maleka (Lobola Man) lead the pack with their powerful, nuanced performances, while Sisanda Henna (Heart of the Hunter) and Melusi Mbele (The Butchers Soul) bring their unique intensity to the competition. The category also features standout performances from Bonko Khoza (Red Ink) and Lunga Shabalala (A Soweto Love Story), showcasing a dynamic mix of experience and fresh talent.

The Best TV Drama Series 2024, sponsored by Douwe Egberts, sees a thrilling competition among South Africa’s top series, with Savage Beauty and Blood and Water leading the nominations. They are joined by popular favourites like House of Zwide, the critically acclaimed Diepe Waters, and the long-running success Skeem Saam, each series representing the diverse storytelling that South African television has to offer.

All the nominees

Public voting opens on Telephonos.com from today, 23 September to 26 October 2024.

Best Actress 2024 sponsored by VK Jewellery

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi – Savage Beauty/ Empin

Katlego Lebogang - Yoh! Christmas / Spinner

Ama Qamata – Blood and Water

Rosemary Zimu – Savage Beauty

Sivenathi Mabuye – How to Ruin Love

Deli Malinga - Umkokha - The Curse

Nthati Mosheshe – Savage Beauty

Kwanele Mthetwa – Lobola Man

Lethabo Mekoa - Skeem Saam

Megan Saayman - Old Righteous Blues

Connie Ferguson - Heart of the Hunter

Motsoaledi Setumon – A Soweto Love Story

Best Actor 2024 sponsored by Krispy Kreme

Siyabonga Twala – Empini

Sisanda Henna – Heart of the Hunter

Melusi Mbele - The Butchers Soul

Louw Venter - Som van Twee

Kagiso Madupe – Losing Lerato 2

Lawrence Maleka - Lobola Man

Bonko Khoza – Red Ink

Lunga Shabalala – A Soweto Love Story

Pietie Beyers – Eksie Pefektsie

Ayden Croy - Old Righteous Blues

Best Newcomer 2024 sponsored by Deuce Gin

Imani Pullum – Classified

Nefisa Mkhabela - House of Zwide

Cantona James - Spinners

Karabo Magongwa - House of Zwide

Keabetswe Masango – Youngins (Season 1)

Siya Raymond Sepotokele - Yoh! Christmas

Mienke Ehlers – Wyfie

Katlego Lebogang - Yoh! Christmas & Spinners

Hlatseboy Moropo – Skeem Saam

Best Actress in a TV Series 2024 sponsored by Kryolan

Nqobile Khumalo – Red Ink

Deli Malinga - Umkokha - The Curse

Marlee van der Merwe – Binnelanders

Beata Bena Green – Wyfie

Cindy Swanepoel - Koek

Buntu Petse – Miseducation

Zikhona Sodlaka - Gqeberha – The Empire

Nambitha Ben Mazwi – Empini

Busi Kondleka – Lindelwa

Makoma Mohale – Queen Modjadji

Kim Engelbrecht – Reyka

Best Actor in a TV Series 2024

S’ dumo Mtshali – My Brothers Keeper

Motlatsi Mafatshe - House of Zwide

Kwenzo Ngcobo – Ekhaya Backpackers

Thembinkosi Mthembu – The River

Siyabonga Twala – Empini

Jesse Suntele – Savage Beauty

Sipho Ndlovu – Queen Modjadji

Wiseman Mncube – Uzalo (Season 9)

Thembinkosi Mthembu – Shaka Illembe/ Adulting

Dumisani Mbepe – Savage Beauty

Jason Willemse – U’Bettina Wethu

Best Supporting Actress 2024

Kathleen Stephens - Runs in the Family

Bokang Phelane - The Butchers Sou

lKhosi Ngema – Blood and Water

Leandie du Randt - Som van Twee

Motsoaledi Setumo – A Soweto Love Story

Lortia Cooper – Red Ink

Wanda Banda – Blood and Water

Margurite van Eeden – Wyfie

June van Merch - Hans Steek die Rubicon Oor

Masasa Mbangeni – Heart of the Hunter

Best Supporting Actor 2024

Bohang Moeko – A Soweto Love Story

Kagiso Modupe – Yoh! Christmas

Phila Modlingozi – Gqebera

Givenman Stuurman – Piano Love

Aubrey Makola - Queen Modjadji

Lemogang Tsipa – Reyka

Adrian Alper - Seconds

Emmanuel Castis - The Shakedown

Pierre Breytenbach - Som van Twee

Vuyo Dabula - The Butchers Soul

Joshwin Dyson - Old Righteous Blues

Best TV Drama Series 2024 sponsored by Douwe Egberts

Savage Beauty

In Your Dreams

Blood and Water

Isono: The Sin

My Brothers Keeper

House of Zwide

Diepe Waters

Redemption

Skeem Saam

Suidooster

Binnelanders

Best Male TV Personality 2024

Emo Adams - Noot vir Noot S47

Katlego Maboe – Deal or No Deal

Thomas Mlambo – Extra Time

Lawrence Maleka - Big Brother Mzansi

Graeme Richards - Expresso Morning Show

Lasizwe Dambuza – Awkward Dates

Jason Goliath – Last one Laughing

Best Female TV Personality 2024 sponsored by Falco Milano - Eyewear & Sunglasses

Nonku Williams – The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Shamiso Mosaka – Born Into fame

Leanne Manas - Morning Live

Carissa Cupido - Expresso Morning Show

Christall Kay – The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Bonang Matheba – B’Dazzled/ Miss SA

Nomalanga Shozi - The Sauce

Lethabo ‘Lejoy – The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Lorna Maseko - Celebrating with Lorna Maseko

Minnie Dlamini – Roast of Minnie Dlamini

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series 2024

Cindy Swanepoel - Binnelanders

Nandi Nyembe – Adulting

Natasha Sutherland - Lioness S2

Bianca Amato – Binnelanders

Matshepo Sekgopi – The River

Sannah Mchunu – Gomora

Renate Stuurman (Hartklop)Galaletsang

Gina Koffman – The River

Marlee van der Merwe – Binnelanders

Samkelo Ndlovu – Reyka

Nandi Nyembe - Adulting

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series 2024

Crispen Nyathi as Charleston – DiepCity

Dawid Minaar – Koek

Clement Maosa - Skeem Saam

Ayanda Makayi – Gqeberha: The Empire

Nhlanhla Kunene – Adulting

Linda Nxumalo – House of Zwide

Zenzo Ngqobe – Redemption

Andrian Mazive– The Estate

Patrick Sanku Bokaba – Skeem Saam

Best TV Presenter 2024

Bonang Matheba – Miss SA

Ayanda Thabethe – Celebrity Game Night

Lawrence Maleka - Big Brother

Govan Whittles - Carte Blanche

Devi Sankree Govender - The Devi Show

Katlego Maboe - Deal or no Deal

Mimi Rey - Baking with Reys

Mpho Popps - Most Ridiculous with Mpho Popps

Best Comedian 2024

Ebenhaezar Dibakwane

Tumi Morake

Trevor Gumbi

Celetse Ntuli

Trevor Noah

Mpho Popps

Modikoane

Marc Lottering

Robby Collins

Skhumba

Felix Hlope

Primo Baloyi

Tsitsi Chumga

Best Competition TV Show 2024

The Ultimatum: South Africa

Big Brother Manszi

Clash of the Choirs S4, GOAT Originals, Mzansi Magic

Crown Chasers, Weil Entertainment, SABC3

Kokkedoor: Vuur & Vlam, Homebrew Films, kykNET

The Masked Singer: South Africa

Crown Chasers

Best Documentary 2024

Chasing the Sun 2

Rhino Man

London Recruits

The Illuminated

Ukuwela: The Crossing

Maak still die Geblaf

Outstanding Performance 2024 (Sponsored by Douwe Egberts)

Lindani Nkosi – My Brothers Keeper

Nthati Mosoeshe – Savage Beauty

Connie Ferguson - Heart of the Hunter

Thembinkosi Mthembu – Adulting

Gail Mabalane – Unseen

Connie Chiume – Gomora

Kwanele Mthethwa - Lobola Man

Deli Malinga – Umkhokha – The Curse

Kim Engelbrecht - Reyka

Best Feature Film 2024

Heart of the Hunter

Som van Twee

Runs in the Family

The Butchers Soul

Old Righteous Blues

The Drop

The Shakedown

A Soweto Love Story

Lobola Man

Best Director 2024

Thabang Maleya – Lobola Man

Rolie Nikiwe – A Soweto Love Story

Zwo Farisani – Smart Casuals

Simoné Pretorius - Som van twee

Mandla Dube - Heart of the Hunter

Gert van Niekerk - Diepe Waters

Muneera Sallies - Old Righteous Blues

Best Producer

Nosipho Dumisa – Blood and Water

Mandla N – Piano Love

Siphiwe Hlabangane - A Soweto Love Story

Athos Kyriakides | Tshepiso Chikapa Phiri – The Drop

Simoné Pretorius | Dries Scholtz - Som van twee

Tracey Lange | Tim Theron | Cobus van den Berg | Jorrie van der Walt - Heart of the Hunter

Celebrity Personality of the Year 2024 sponsored by Vida Is Life

Trevor Noah

Nomzamo Mbatha

Connie Ferguson

Lawrence Maleka

Zozibini Tunzi

Katlego Maboe

Maps Maponyane

Bonang Matheba

Candice Modiselle

Clement Maosa

Somizi Mhlongo

Best Production Company 2024 sponsored by Nu Metro

Urban Brew Studios

Idea Candy

Rapid Blue

Quizzical Pictures

Burnt Onion Productions

Bomb Productions

Tshedza Pictures

Best Television / Streaming Network 2024

Netflix

Showmax

M-Net

BET Africa

Mzansi Magic

Kyk Net

EVOD

SABC 1

SABC 3

eTV

Best Non-Scripted TV Series 2024

Real Housewives: The Ultimate Girls Trip

The Mommy Club

Born into Fame

The Ultimatum

Masterchef

Most Ridiculous with Mpho Popps

Celebrity Game Night

Best Scripted TV Series 2024

Savage Beauty

Binnelanders

Diepe Waters

Wyfie

The Estate

Blood & Water

House of Zwide

Queen Modjadji

Best Podcast 2024 sponsored by Yenza Sneakers

Podcast and Chill by MacG

Ideas That Matter by Vusi Thembekwayo

Wisdon Wellness by Mpoomy Ledwaba

Killer Audiocreations: True Crime South Africa by Nicole Engelbrecht

Chopping It With Bhuda T

L-Tido Podcast by Ltido

JazziQ & Friends by Mr JazziQ

Against the Wall by Skeem GP

The Penuel Show by Penuel Mlotshwa

Best afrikaans TV series

Binnelanders

Dam

Koek

Die Byl

Reyka

Diepe Waters

Wyfie

Suidooster

Arendsvlei

Best Current News/ Entertainment Programme

The Morning Show SA – Dr. Candice Bailey

Checkpoint – Nkepile Mabuse

Soccerzone – Thomas Mlambo

Expresso Show – Greame, Carissa, Ryle, Zanele, Ewan, Carl

Mzansi Insider – Rorisang Thandekiso

Vuka Mjita – Mondli Makhoba

Carte Blanche – Devi Govender

Daily Thetha – Lalela Mswane

Best Reality TV Show 2024

The Great South African Bake Off

Big Brother Mzansi

MasterChef South Africa

Baby on Borders

The Mommy Club

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip

Best International African Film 2024 sponsored by Telephonos

Everybody Loves Touda (Morocco)

Heart Of The Hunter (South Africa)

Ahl Al Kahf (Egypt)

Nome (Guinea-Bissau)

A Soweto Love Story (South Africa)

Breath of Life (Nigeria)

Makula (Uganda)

Otis Janam (Kenya)

Half Heaven (Cameroon)

The Brink of Dreams (Eygpt)

The Village Next to Paradise (Somalia)

A Soweto Love Story (South Africa)