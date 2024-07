Airlink ups frequency on Durban-Harare route

Airlink will increase the frequency of its direct Durban-Harare service, offering daily return flights starting 7 August 2024. The new schedule includes additional Wednesday flights, departing Durban’s King Shaka International Airport at 10:30 am and arriving at Harare’s Robert Mugabe International Airport at 12:40 pm. The return flight departs Harare at 1:20 pm and lands in Durban at 3:35 pm.