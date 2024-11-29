Airlink CEO Rodger Foster to step down after 33 years of leadership

Airlink CEO and managing director Rodger Foster will step down at the end of March 2025 after nearly 33 years leading the airline. Current CFO de Villiers Engelbrecht will assume the role of CEO starting 1 April 2025.

Rodger Foster, Airlink CEO and managing director

Foster will remain a shareholder in the airline and will continue serving as a non-executive director.

Foster has served as the CEO and managing director since co-founding the business in June 1992 with Barrie Webb. At that time, South Africa was undergoing a political transition with sanctions and boycotts gradually being lifted and the doors being opened for increased trade, commerce, arts, and tourism.

The airline industry’s transformation

Airlink’s establishment coincided with the deregulation of South Africa’s domestic airline industry, allowing privately owned airlines to compete with the state-owned national carrier.

"It has been a privilege to have led Airlink through what has been an exciting, at times very challenging, but ultimately rewarding and fulfilling journey. However, after more than three decades in the post, it is time to hand over the flight controls to my successor and our chief financial officer, de Villiers Engelbrecht," says Foster.

Engelbrecht has been involved in Airlink for over 20 years, he served as a non-executive director for a period and joined as an executive in February 2011.

Steadying Airlink through challenges

“De Villiers is widely respected in the industry and has worked alongside me, helping to steady Airllink, repurpose it and put the airline on a course for sustainable growth in the face of two existential threats to the company. These included Airlink’s separation from SAA due to SAA’s business rescue, followed closely by the Covid-19 travel restrictions which jolted air travel to a standstill.

"He has had hands-on exposure to all of the key elements that constitute the airline business and has the support of the entire executive team, the broader management as well as all our external stakeholders," explains Foster.

"Airlink is a flourishing and resilient business. It has a strong balance sheet that has been bolstered by an equity injection from Qatar Airways Group’s acquisition of a 25% stake in the company.

"Since 2020 Airlink has built a constellation of commercial partnerships with many of the world’s leading airlines. None of this would have been possible without the tireless support of the entire dedicated, diligent and professional Airlink team who it has been my privilege to lead," he adds.

Source: Supplied | Embraer E190 - ©J de Reuck

A legacy of growth and independence

Founded in 1992 by Rodger Foster and Barrie Webb, Airlink emerged from the assets of Link Airways to offer regional air connections. Initially operating from Johannesburg's Jan Smuts International Airport, the airline served destinations like Polokwane, Bloemfontein, and Maseru, surpassing its first-year target of 100,000 passengers.

In 1995, Airlink rebranded as "SA Airlink," introduced a fleet of Jetstream J41 aircraft, and joined SAA's Voyager loyalty programme, paving the way for a franchise partnership with SAA and SA Express in 1997. Over the years, its fleet grew to include Embraer Regional Jets and BAe146 aircraft, later replaced by modern Embraer E-Jets.

Airlink declared its independence in 2020 by ending its SAA franchise, reverting to its original name, and rebranding as a fully private airline. It became the first South African carrier to resume domestic flights post-Covid-19 restrictions, adding new routes and expanding its network.

Since then, the airline has established commercial agreements with 30 global carriers, enhancing its international reach. In 2022, Airlink became a franchisor for FlyNamibia, bolstering regional connectivity. In 2023, it launched its loyalty programme, SkyBucks, and in August 2024, Qatar Airways acquired a 25% stake, marking a milestone in foreign investment.

Today, Airlink operates over 65 Embraer jets, flying to 50 destinations across 15 countries. With over 4 million passengers and 85,000 flights recorded in its 2024 financial year, the Iata-accredited airline continues to strengthen its position as a leading regional carrier.