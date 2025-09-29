Africa’s first-ever BA in Concept Art: Academy of Digital Arts launches a new creative degree

Building on its track record of pioneering creative education on the continent, the Cape Town based academy now offers a three-year degree that prepares students to compete and excel on the global creative stage.

Concept Art is at the heart of the creative industry, shaping the worlds of games, films, animation, advertising, and even theme parks. With the local film industry booming and the game sector rapidly growing, demand for skilled concept artists in South Africa is growing.

This trailblazing degree teaches students hands-on mastery of industry-standard tools, cutting-edge creative skills and the professional savy to conquer the creative world.

Where creativity shapes worlds

Concept Art is the secret behind all your favourite entertainment media – concept artists design it all, from heroes and villains to sprawling landscapes, loveable critters and futuristic gadgets.

“If you love the way your favourite game, film or series looks, you can thank a concept artist,” enthuses Carla Kirsten, concept art head of department. “This course is for people who want to draw every day, who love learning and research, and who want to turn ideas into visual stories.”

Concept art is far more artistically intensive than most other creative fields, requiring meticulous drawing and anatomy skills, mastery of perspective and advanced rendering abilities – and the creative problem solving skills to tie it all together. Concept art is all about turning imagination into reality and rendering ideas even without direct references. In the world of games, films, and animations, concept artists bring early visions of characters, environments, and props to life – guiding production, saving time, and keeping creative teams on track.

ADA’s existing Higher Certificate in Concept Art has already seen graduates excel in both local and international studios – working on productions like Netflix’s One Piece and 1923. This new degree expands on this foundation, offering a more comprehensive and industry-integrated pathway for students.

A course designed for industry impact

The brand-new BA in Concept Art is a launchpad for creative careers, blending practical design training with critical thinking, research, and advanced business skills.

The degree is designed to be as practical and industry-focused as possible. Courses are shaped by staff who are not only experts in their field, but are active in the industry, and the curriculum is informed every year by a panel of respected concept art professionals.

Students won’t just sit in lectures — they will partake in hands-on training using the latest tools like Adobe Photoshop, Blender and other top-tier digital media software with the workflows used by top studios worldwide. By the third year, they’re putting theory into practice in internships with ADA’s industry partners, gaining real-world experience and insights that only a studio environment can offer.

To set them up for long-term success, the course also includes modules in freelancing, business management, portfolio creation and self-promotion – equipping graduates to thrive in any creative field.

A world-class institution

ADA has a reputation for pioneering education in South Africa – becoming South Africa’s first Higher Education Institution to offer an accredited Game & Interactive Media Development course in 2014, and in 2020, launching Africa’s first accredited Concept Art programme.

Despite its relatively young age as an academic institution, the in-person and virtual school has already earned international recognition, ranking 21st among the world’s best Concept Art schools in The Rookies 2024 ranking.

“We are so proud to be putting South Africa on the map as a global creative hub,” says Kay Toelle, Director and Co-founder of the Academy of Digital Arts. “This degree takes our commitment to excellence one step further by giving students an advanced programme that develops both their artistic skillset and professional readiness.”

Applications are open now for the February 2026 intake. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the first class to make history!

About the Academy of Digital Arts

The Academy of Digital Arts (ADA), based in Cape Town, South Africa, is a private higher education institution dedicated to fostering creativity and excellence in digital disciplines. With accredited qualifications in Graphic Design, Web Design (UX/UI), Game Design and Development as well as Concept Art, ADA is known for producing industry-ready graduates who excel locally and globally. ADA’s mission is to equip students with the creative, technical, and professional skills needed to thrive in the fast-evolving digital landscape.

