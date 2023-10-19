Africa’s biggest marketing conference opens bookings

The Nedbank IMC is taking place in-person in Johannesburg and online on 19 September. The 2024 theme is: ‘Challenge Yourself. Keep Learning. Keep Leading’.

Nick Law presenting at the 2023 Nedbank IMC Conference

“Our theme this year stresses that you can never settle for what you already know,” says IMC CEO Dale Hefer.

The theme came about off the back of a quote from Nedbank IMC 2023 global keynote presenter, Nick Law who said: “To make new things you have to remake yourself.” Nick is the global creative chairperson of Accenture Song who made the trip from New York to present at the conference.

“Our call to action to marketers is to be constantly curious,” says Hefer. “This can be a real challenge in an industry where changes are coming at us at pace. The conference is geared towards providing a significant solution to this challenge.”

"Each year we challenge ourselves to provide an even better marketing experience for our 2,000 plus delegates" says Nedbank group executive for marketing and corporate affairs, Khensani Nobanda. Nedbank is the conference naming sponsor.

Known for its one-day, hard-hitting agenda with over 20 global and local industry leaders, the conference is relevant to every person in the business of communication.

The event is hybrid with eight hundred in-person and over 2,000 virtual delegates. Last year, the in-person tickets were sold out two months in advance.

Challenge yourself to be part of Africa’s most prestigious marketing conference.

In-person tickets priced at R2,000 (excl VAT) until 31 March 2024. Limited seats available

Virtual tickets priced at R1,499 (excl VAT).

For more information visit: www.imcconference.com.

The annual Nedbank IMC Conference is Africa’s foremost integrated marketing conference. The Integrated Marketing Council (IMC) believes that Marketing is Business© and that marketing deserves its place at the boardroom table. This conference has more CMOs, senior marketers and agency leaders attending than any other in Africa and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.

One day of 15-minute presentations (with some exceptions), the conference is known for its hard-hitting global agenda with no sales pitches.

The Nedbank IMC is presented in association with MASA, in collaboration with the ACA, in partnership with the DMASA and is endorsed by the IAB. The 2024 theme is ‘Challenge Yourself. Keep Learning. Keep Leading’ and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.